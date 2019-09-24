Stroomer gets the Ball rolling as Adel start well

Leeds Adel Men’s First XI took to the field in their season opener against Morpeth at Adel War Memorial on Saturday.

With a new head coach in Simon Ball, they were brimming with confidence after last year’s campaign, and this showed from the first whistle as Adel immediately drove forward to put the visiting team under pressure.

Results elsewhere had definitely gone Adel’s way, and their first team was determined to show that they could lead by example.

Captain James Stroomer commanded his side with calm and controlled efficiency, and it wasn’t long before the Boys in Orange were celebrating their first goal of the league season.

A pass from Paul Watkins was deflected by Will Purdy, leaving the Morpeth keeper with nothing to do apart from pick the ball out of the net.

This break was all that Adel needed to assert their authority on the game and after Stroomer was first to a rebound from a Sam Harris shot to get his name on the scoresheet, the crowd were confident that there were only more to come.

Harris was never far from the action, and showed why he is a key member of the side with a goal he celebrated like the winner in a cup final – despite it being scored from less than two yards out.

As the home team kept their foot on the gas, the visitors defence began to get frustrated with the continuous pressure, and that frustration showed as a deliberate foul meant Adel were awarded a stroke – duly converted by Purdy.

The second half started with Adel firmly in control, and it wasn’t long before four was turned into five as Harris got his second of the game.

Man-of-the-match Harris then turned provider, supporting Aldred as he broke from midfield.

A perfect one-two between the players allowed a simple tap in to make it six. Morpeth showed they could be lethal given the opportunity as they pulled a goal back from a rare short corner, before that man Harris set up Purdy for his hat-trick to make the final score 7-1.

After the game, coach Ball was happy with the performance.

He said: “We had an overall good game, especially in the heat, dominating possession, creating good chances while remaining solid in defence.”

There is no doubt that Adel have stated their intent for this season, but are expecting a stiffer test next week as they travel to Richmond for their first away game.

Adel Hockey Club results: Men’s 1sts 7 Morpeth 1; Wakefield 1 Men’s 3rds 4; Harrogate 0 Men’s 4ths 13; Halifax 5 Men’s 5ths 1; Men’s 6ths 7 Doncaster 2; Doncaster 4 Ladies 1sts 0; Ladies 2nds 4 Dewsbury 0; Airedale 0 Ladies 3rds 0; Ladies 4ths 1 Batley 1; Adel Mixed 2 Leeds Mixed 2 (Adel won 3-0 on dizzy shots).