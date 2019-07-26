Steven Moore makes move south to take up fresh challenge with Leeds Chiefs

SAM ZAJAC believes forward Steven Moore’s versatility makes him an ideal signing for Leeds Chiefs.

The 26-year-old Scottish winger was last night unveiled as the club’s eighth signing for the 2019-20 NIHL National campaign, which gets underway in the middle of September.

NEW ADDITION: Forward Steven Moore has made the move from Solway Sharks to Leeds Chiefs for the 2019-20 season. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

Fixtures for the league’s first-ever season are released this morning, marking another important step in the countdown to the city’s first-ever taste of competitive hockey out of their brand new rink on Elland Road.

And Moore is seen as another important step in that process by player-coach Zajac, who persuaded the Ayr-born forward to move south of the border for the first time in his career.

Moore has spent the last seven seasons with Solway Sharks in NIHL 1, finishing last season as their third top points-scorer with 47 points from 38 games, including 15 goals.

Zajac said he sees Moore as an ideal line-mate for import forward Radek Meidl but – as with fellow forward James Archer – believes his newest recruit will fit in effortlessly on any line.

“I’ve known Steve for quite some time now and I know he’s going to be an impact player for us,” said Zajac.

“It’s a big move for him as he has spent his entire career in Scotland so far, so it was good to see that he wanted to make that step.”

In his seven full seasons at Solway, Moore has put up good numbers, registering 292 points, including 104 goals, in 269 games, but Zajac believes he is getting a solid, two-way player.

“With the formation of the new league and revised structure, this season is a good time to move away and challenge himself at what should be a higher and more competitive level” he added.

“He will see time on our power play and he’s another guy –much like James Archer – who we can move up and down the lines and who will fit in alongside anybody.”