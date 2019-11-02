South Africa hailed after stunning World Cup triumph over England

South Africa's Siya Kolis lifts the Webb Ellis cup after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England at Yokohama Stadium. Picture: David Davies/PA

England were beaten 32-12 at International Stadium Yokohama and Woodward praised the winning South Africa team and also pointed to their dominance in the scrum.

Woodward, who guided England to 2003 World Cup success, told ITV: “No doubt, the better team won. At this level of rugby, if you can’t scrum properly, if you’re going to give five or six penalties at your scrum against a team like this, you’re always going to come second.

“England will be bitterly disappointed, to go down 32-12 in a World Cup final. They just couldn’t fire a shot because we couldn’t get first-phase ball.”

South Africa players celebrate their side's second try against England. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Former Springbok winger Bryan Habana hopes the World Cup victory will inspire a new generation of players to take up the game.

He said: “It is absolutely phenomenal. No one expected as commanding a victory. I think they won almost every big play, with their ability to do it up front, but some of the tries we saw were absolutely phenomenal.

“I’d love to see the scenes back home because this can be a catalyst. You feel for the English because they’ve been incredible throughout the whole tournament but for these boys this will mean so much more than rugby. It will be so much bigger than the sport.

“From a South African perspective, hopefully a new generation of blacks will have been inspired by a team that has carried the hopes and dreams of a nation and done it incredibly well.”

South Africa players celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup final against England at Yokohama Stadium. Picture: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Jonny Wilkinson, England’s hero of 2003, says the Springboks had a huge emotional attachment to the game which helped snuff out Eddie Jones’ team.

“Last week the guys played a great semi-final, this week things aligned differently and England needed a different kind of performance and they just couldn’t quite find it,” Wilkinson said.

“I agree the set piece was hugely important was but what can’t be over-estimated as well was the South Africa defence and their strength over the ball. They were stealing ball and their physical one-on-one collisions meant that England just couldn’t get moving.

“I think they had a huge emotional attachment to the game in terms of what it meant for them. There a very different team to the one that beat the Welsh.”