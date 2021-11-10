Sheffield Steeldogs 1 Leeds Knights 3: Lewis Baldwin double gives Knights advantage

Leeds Knights' Lewis Baldwin. Picture: James Hardisty

Knights’ head coach Dave Whistle had spoken before the game about his team adopting a more defensive approach and finding some secondary scoring. He got both.

Defenceman Lewis Baldwin, thrust into an unaccustomed forward role scored twice, assisted on both by Manchester Storm forward Harry Gulliver, who capped a man-of-the-match performance with a late power play strike.

But this tie is far from over, the Steeldogs no doubt keen to set the record straight when they head to Leeds for Friday night’s second leg.

While Gulliver and Baldwin stole the show at one end, netminder Jordan McLaughlin was equally impressive at the other – their fourth different goaltender in their last five games since the injury sustained by No 1 goalie Sam Gospel.

Chances were limited at both ends in the opening exchanges and it was from an unlikely source that the opening goal came at 9.52 when Baldwin, gathering a loose puck just inside the Steeldogs’ zone, fired a speculative effort towards net which squeezed under Dmitri Zimozdra’a pads.

Lee Bonner fluffed a Steeldogs opportunity when free at the back post on the power play, while Brandon Whistle was close to doubling the Knights’ lead early in the second. Jason Hewitt then looked certain to score for the hosts but was denied at point-blank range by McLaughlin.

After enjoying a spell of pressure in the Knights’ zone, the hosts eventually drew level at 37.08 through Hewitt, James Spurr working well behind the net to set him up.

It was the Knights who came out the stronger in the third, however, quickly restoring their lead when Baldwin worked well with Gulliver to create a 2-on-1 before firing home at 42.29.