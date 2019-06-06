Sands of Mali is class of the field at Hamilton

Sands Of Mali is undoubtedly the class act on show as he lines up in the British Stallion Studs Clyde EBF Conditions Stakes at Hamilton today.

Richard Fahey’s charge was among the top sprinting ranks last term, finishing second in the Commonwealth Cup before rounding off his three-year-old campaign with Group One glory on Champions Day at Ascot. Having slightly disappointed following his Royal meeting effort, Sands Of Mali went off at odds of 28-1 that day, but there could be no arguing with his all-the-way success over Harry Angel.

Connections duly decided to bid for a big pot in Dubai in March, tackling Blue Point in the six-furlong Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.

However, Sands Of Mali dropped away in the final furlong and was eventually beaten six and a half lengths in sixth. That performance obviously leaves a bit of a question mark over the Panis colt, but he has 6lb in hand of his nearest rival in today’s six-furlong affair – and it would be a huge shock if he were turned over on his way to an intended Royal Ascot outing.

Ocala seems to have found her level now, and is one to note in the Weatherbys Printing Services Hamiltonian Handicap. Tried in maiden and novice company, Ocala made her breakthrough on her second handicap start at Chepstow last month – coming home a cosy two-length winner as favourite.

That was only a moderate event over a mile, but she can keep the wagon rolling now she has got her head in front.

Stealth Fighter switches back to 10 furlongs in the Weatherbys TBA Handicap at Ripon, and that move can get him back on the right track. He was a six-length winner at Yarmouth on his penultimate start, but was then thoroughly found out over a mile and a half and in better company at York.

Saeed bin Suroor has made the wise choice to return to what appears his optimum trip here.

The Godolphin handler should also be on the mark at Chelmsford, with Gentle Look.

The Dubawi gelding is seeking a hat-trick after turf wins at both Redcar and Doncaster, defying a 6lb hike on the second occasion to triumph in eye-catching style.

He must shoulder the extra weight this time but appeals as an improving runner in the Extra Places At totesport.com Handicap.

Bin Suroor also fields Victory Wave in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Fillies’ Handicap, but preference is for David O’Meara’s recent York winner Agincourt.

She gets 13lb from Victory Wave - and given that she has won two of her three starts over a mile to date, moving back up from seven furlongs will not be a problem.

Karl Burke can hit a double at Haydock, highlighted by Dubai Station in the Benefits For ROA Members At roa.co.uk Novice Stakes.

He did not get the best of starts on his racecourse bow at Nottingham, but made good progress in the race to take second.

Dubai Station can make use of the experience and put a first win on the board here.

Burke also sends newcomer Guipure for the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

She hails from the family of the admirable Splice, and could be up to winning a sprint heat like this.

TURF TALK TIPS

CHELMSFORD: 5.25 Above, 6.00 Steelriver, 6.30 Gentle Look (next best), 7.05 Agincourt, 7.35 Qamka, 8.05 Jalaad, 8.40 Constituent.

HAMILTON: 2.00 Makyon, 2.30 Mina Velour, 3.00 Onda District, 3.30 SANDS OF MALI (NAP), 4.00 Ocala, 4.30 Air Raid, 5.00 Everkyllachy.

HAYDOCK: 2.10 Frankadore, 2.40 Guipure, 3.10 Dubai Station, 3.40 Scale Force, 4.10 Boundary Lane, 4.40 Guandi, 5.10 Beach Break.

RIPON: 2.20 Istanbul, 2.50 Neileta, 3.20 Desert Point, 3.50 Stealth Fighter, 4.20 Magical Spirit, 4.50 Kind Review, 5.20 Funkadelic.