Sam Zajac tipped to succeed by former boss in ‘tough’ role at Leeds Chiefs

SAM ZAJAC has never been under any illusions as to the size of his task as the first coach of Leeds Chiefs – but he has been backed to make a success of it by one of his former bosses.

READ MORE – Sam Gospel backing Leeds Chiefs to savour first sweet taste of victory sooner rather than later

Telford Tigers' head coach, Tom Watkins. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

The Chiefs head into this weekend’s away double header to Milton Keynes Lightning and Bracknell Bees searching for their first win after suffering defeats so far in their NIHL National campaign against Sheffield Steeldogs and Telford Tigers.

READ MORE – Why back-to-back road tests will benefit Leeds Chiefs long-term

READ MORE - Telford Tigers 5 Leeds Chiefs 2: Good start can’t be maintained as Tigers pounce

It was last Sunday’s trip to Shropshire that brought Zajac face-to-face with former coach Tom Watkins, under who he won two English Premier League titles and an EPL Cup during three successful seasons between 2014-17.

Sam has what is needed. He’s a leader on the ice through his work ethic and his presence. He gets his nose dirty and he’s happy to take on any role that you give the guy. Telford Tigers’ coach Tom Watkins

The demise of the EPL two years ago saw Zajac return to his native north east to play for Whitley Bay, while Watkins remained in charge at Telford, the two coming together on a number of occasions in two seasons of the revamped, but much-maligned North One division.

At just 30, Zajac is relatively young as a player-coach and has had his fair share of adversity to deal with in the first few months, not least the fact his team are yet to move into their new home on Elland Road as work by rink owners Planet Ice continues.

It means the Chiefs first 10 games with be on the road with their first scheduled home game set to take place on November 3 against Sheffield Steeldogs.

It has also meant practise sessions have had to be carried out further afield, with rinks in Bradford and, more recently, Blackburn being used by Zajac and his players.

LEADING ROLE: Sam Zajac drops the gloves during Sunday's defeat at Telford Tigers. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

Watkins, now in his 10th season at Telford in a coaching capacity, has been impressed with the work done so far by his new bench rival and believes he will only grow into the role.

“Sam is a quality guy, a quality hockey player and he’ll adapt to it very well,” said Watkins, an assistant coach when Great Britain clinched gold and promotion from Division 1B at the IIHF World Championships in Belfast two years ago.

“It must be incredibly difficult for him and the team at the moment where they’ve got no base from which to play from.

“But they gave a good account of themselves last weekend at ours and Sam is a highly-respected former player here by fans, sponsors and ex team-mates.”

Now firmly behind the bench and with his playing days behind him, 41-year-old Watkins knows how hard the player-coach role is, having began at Telford in that position back in 2010, before switching to a full-time bench role four years later.

He knows which role he prefers and, in Zajac, Watkins sees the necessary qualities to succeed in the more difficult role.

“Sam has what is needed,” added Watkins. “He’s a leader on the ice through his work ethic and his presence. He gets his nose dirty and he’s happy to take on any role that you give the guy.

“From a coaching point of view that is a key part of being able to influence the room, your players can see you doing the dirty work and they will follow.

“Being player-coach is an incredibly tough job for a guy who is on and off the ice throughout the game.

“But I’m sure Sam will soon learn where the pitfalls are. It’s something that there is no book to read or learn from, it just comes with experience and how best you want your team to play and perform.”