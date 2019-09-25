Sam Gospel backs Leeds Chiefs to enjoy sweet first taste of victory soon

NETMINDER Sam Gospel is convinced it is only a matter of time before Leeds Chiefs will be celebrating their historic first win.

The newest ice hockey franchise in the UK has endured a baptism of fire at the start of its journey, so far losing both games in the 2019-20 NIHL National season.

A 3-1 defeat at Sheffield Steeldogs in the curtain-raising fixture for the British game’s new second-tier on September 15 was followed last Sunday by a 5-2 reverse at the home of Telford Tigers.

Both opponents will be considered among the favourites for silverware this season in a new division that has brought together the best teams from the north and south outside of the Elite League.

Both teams also enjoyed far better pre-seasons too, playing a handful of warm-up games as well as starting their training camps two to three weeks before the league campaign began.

By contrast, Leeds remain ‘homeless’ while they wait for work to be completed on the new Elland Road rink, with a first home game scheduled for Sunday, November 3.

TOUGH START: Leeds Chiefs' player-coach, Sam Zajac. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

It has meant no pre-season games and only a couple of on-ice practice sessions.

As the last line of defence for the Chiefs, the highly-regarded Gospel – playing via a two-way deal with the EIHL’s Nottingham Panthers – has a front row seat when it comes to assessing the team’s early performances.

And he is adamant he is seeing plenty of encouraging signs ahead of this weekend’s road trips to Milton Keynes Lightning and Bracknell Bees.

As a result he’s as positive as the day he signed up to play under rookie player-coach Sam Zajac back in May.

We’re all so anxious to get that first win, it is going to come soon, that much is obvious by the way we played in these first two games Leeds Chiefs’ netminder, Sam Gospel.

“I’m really happy with how things have gone so far. Obviously everybody wants to be winning, but all of this is a steep learning curve, for all of us,” said Gospel.

“Being in net, I probably see a lot more, but there are plenty of positives. It’s a good group, it’s a good room. After the game in Telford, the room wasn’t sombre, it was upbeat.

“We put a performance together that we were rightly proud of – the same the week before at Sheffield.

“There were clearly breakdowns in play but, on the whole, we worked hard. Talking with Sam (Zajac) after, we all recognised that worked hard, but we now need to learn how to work smarter.”

Sam Gospel prepares to lead Leeds Chiefs out at the start of the second period in telford. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

As for his own game, Gospel is happy with his performances, as is his coach who stated on signing the 25-year-old that he believes he has the league’s best goalie on his roster.

“I’ve spoken to Sam and he’s pleased with my performances,” added Gospel. “I never want to give up five goals on any night, but we’ve broken down the goals and there are some unforced errors in some places – these are things though that, as a team, we can rectify.

“I’m an energetic goalie and I like to be very active and Sam is letting me play that way.. He’s not hampering me, or saying try this or try that – he’s just letting me play the way I like to play.”

And as for when that first win will be chalked up, Gospel is confident players, fans and officials won’t have to wait too long.

“We’re all so anxious to get that first win, it is going to come soon, that much is obvious by the way we played in these first two games,” he said. “It is only a matter of time and it’s certainly nothing to that we should be too worried about.

“We’re a brand new group and we’re still finding our feet – but, so far, the signs are really good.