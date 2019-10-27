Rugby World Cup - England show respect to All Blacks haka but stand strong

ENVELOPE: England players look on while New Zealand players perform a haka at Stadium Yokohama. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Eddie Jones’s men powered into the final with a remarkable 19-7 victory at Yokohama ‘s International Stadium that opened with Manu Tuilagi’s try after just 97 seconds.

An early indication that a special performance was imminent came during the pre-match Haka when England’s squad formed a ‘V’ formation to face down New Zealand’s arrowhead led by Kieran Read.

Forming the tips were Billy Vunipola and Joe Marler, the prop whose wandering acted as a distraction to the All Blacks, while scrum-half Aaron Smith later revealed that Owen Farrell winked at him throughout.

The act of resistance was devised by Eddie Jones and while England knew it could backfire, Mako Vunipola insists it was vital to serve notice to a team that has not lost a World Cup match since 2007.

“We wanted to be respectful but we wanted to also make sure that they understood that we would be ready for the fight,” said Vunipola.

“We just knew that we had to back it up. There have been a few times in the past when the All Blacks have had that done to them but then blown the opposition away.

“We put accountability on ourselves to back it up and I thought we did. We knew it would rile them up, it probably felt like we disrespected them.

STAND OFF: Match Referee Nigel Owens tries to move the England team back as they face the haka prior to Saturday's World Cup semi-final at Stadium Yokohama. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

“We meant no offence by it, we just wanted to let them know that we were ready for the challenge ahead. And they let us know in the first couple of contacts.

“It was a ferocious contest, which is what you expect. I’m just very proud.”

Tuilagi echoed Vunipola’s view that it was important to show the All Blacks that England were ready.

“For me it’s an honour to stand in front of the Haka. I watched the Haka growing up as a kid and you try to do it yourself! It was unbelievable,” Tuilagi said.

England's Manu Tuilagi scores his side's first try against New Zealand at Stadium Yokohama. Picture: Ashley Western/PA

“It’s the challenge and you accept it and respect it, but we wanted to show that we’re ready, that we’re together and that we’re ready for anything.

“It was just something different. I don’t think it’s the reason we won but it was to show that we accept the challenge.”

Captain Owen Farrell revealed that England’s formation was carefully thought out.

“We knew we had to be within a radius behind them. We didn’t want to just stand there and let them come at us,” Farrell said.