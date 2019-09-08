Rugby Union: Wharfedale claim early-season bragging rights with home win over rivals Otley

WAHRFEDALE claimed the derby honours thanks to a 15-8 victory over Otley in Saturday’s National Two North season opener.

Wharfedale took an early lead after with a penalty from Jack Blakeney-Edwards. Otley hit back with a try from Henry Roberts and held the lead until half-time. Wharfedale then took the lead again as Matt Speres touched down after Sam Gaudie took a quick penalty tap to open up the Otley defence.

Ben Smith levelled again for the away side minutes later after kicking a penalty.

But the home side regained the lead on 61 minutes with Rob Baldwin crashing over, Blakeney-Edwards scored the following conversion to make it 15-8. Elsewhere in National Two North, an injury-time try helped hosts Huddersfield snatch a 22-22 draw with Yorkshire rivals Hull at Lockwood Park.

Sandal made a great start to their North Premier fixtures with a 35-12 victory over Cumbrian outfit Kirkby Lonsdale, while Harrogate ran in six tries on their way to a 38-7 win at Ilkley.

And in North One East, Malton and Norton came away narrow 40-38 winners from an 11-try thriller over Huddersfield YMCA, while Cleckheaton were 32-29 winners over Scarborough with both sides securing a four-try bonus point.

In another narrow win, Driffield were 22-18 winners over York, while Morley ran in four tries on their way to a 29-10 win over West Hartlepool.