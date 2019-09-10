Rock ready to roll at Leicester

Kyllang Rock is fancied to come out on top in the EBF Stallions Prestwold Conditions Stakes at Leicester today.

The James Tate-trained sprinter made the most of a gentle return to action after 119 days off when landing a five-runner affair in good style at Nottingham.

The five-year-old has been up against the likes of Battaash and Take Cover in Group races in the past, so was certainly not winning out of turn. This is another small field and while it is not without dangers, it looks within his capabilities.

Fantastic Blue hit top form when successful on his third start of the season at Windsor last month an can back that up in the Wellcomm And Communications And Technology Solutions Handicap. The three-year-old colt from Ismail Mohammed’s stable had gone close on his previous outing at Newbury and made no mistake as he powered home by three lengths from Starfighter. A 5lb rise for that convincing victory looks more than fair and Fantastic Blue should be followed while he is in this form.

Woodhouse is the pick in the Dale & Hall & Hickman Associates EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained son of Kingman looked certain to come on a ton for his debut effort at Newbury, where he was third of the seven runners but will have learned plenty. Slowly away and niggled along from some way out, he hit his stride in the final furlong and should know a lot more about this game on this occasion.

B Fifty Two can continue his excellent run of consistency of late with another victory in division one of the Follow Us On Twitter At catterickraces.com at the North Yorkshire track.

The tough-as-teak 10-year-old has run no fewer than six times in the past month, winning twice and being placed in the other four.

Both victories in that spell have come over the six furlongs at Catterick.

Trainer Marjorie Fife is sticking to the same formula as B Fifty Two bids to defy a 4lb penalty.

Connections of Flower Power are also hoping to strike while the iron is hot by turning the mare out quickly after she won at the North Yorkshire circuit last week.

A 4lb penalty is unlikely to stop the Tony Coyle-trained eight-year-old following up in the 2019 Catterick Twelve Furlong Series Handicap (Qualifier).

Throckley came good in a maiden event at Worcester to register his first win since joining Katy Price’s stable from Sophie Leech.

That will have boosted the eight-year-old’s confidence and he should play a hand in the Charles Stanley Investment Management Handicap Hurdle back over the same two miles.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CATTERICK: 1.55 Kendred Soul, 2.30 Jill Rose, 3.00 Flower Power, 3.30 Reeves, 4.00 B Fifty Two (treble), 4.35 Rose Marmara, 5.10 Crosse Fire, 5.45 Chebsey Beau.

KELSO: 4.25 Carry On, 5.00 Packettotherafters, 5.35 Ardera Cross, 6.10 Honourable Guest, 6.40 Winding Roe, 7.10 Outcrop.

LEICESTER: 2.20 Woodhouse, 2.50 Black Comedy, 3.20 Isobar Wind, 3.50 Fantastic Blue (next best), 4.20 KYLLANG ROCK (NAP), 4.55 Six Strings, 5.25 Sea Of Mystery.

WORCESTER: 2.10 Regulation, 2.40 Passing Call, 3.10 Hallings Comet, 3.40 Sunset Showdown, 4.10 Queen’s Magic, 4.45 Show’s Over.