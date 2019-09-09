‘Rising Star’ Ollie Wilkinson has GT title shot at Donington finale

Leeds GT racer, Ollie Wilkinson, has been selected for the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s ‘Rising Stars’ programme.

The Aston Martin academy driver, who competes in the British GT Championship and International GT Open, has tasted success this season with imperious pole-to-flag victories at Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps and Austria’s Red Bull Ring.

Leeds' Ollie Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said: “In truth, I never thought something like this would happen so soon after I started competing. I’ve had an amazing few years and in the last couple of months, things have really come together with the wins at the Red Bull Ring and Spa-Francorchamps being simply amazing moments.”

Despite heroics from the 23-year-old last time out in the International Open – including qualifying his Aston Martin sixth with a broken subframe – Wilkinson had a more disappointing time at Silverstone.

He was sent into a spin when the Mercedes car of Miguel Ramos and Fabrizio Crestani hit Kodrić’s McLaren, which in turn collided with the Aston Martin whilst Wilkinson attempted an overtake.

The result leaves the Leeds driver sixth in the International Open but in the mix for the British GT title.

He trails championship leaders Adam Balon and Phil Keen by 33.5 points but is just 22 behind third-placed Sam De Haan and Jonny Cocker – with 37.5 on offer in the season finale at Donington Park next weekend.