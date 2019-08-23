Richard Bentham tipped to take game to next level at Leeds Chiefs

SAM ZAJAC believes Richard Bentham can take his game to another level after convincing the experienced forward to make the switch to Leeds Chiefs.

The 29-year-old is the third player to depart Solway Sharks for the West Yorkshire club in what has been a hectic summer for player-coach Zajac as he assembles his roster ahead of the club’s inaugural season in the newly-formed NIHL National league.

Blackburn-born Bentham joins former Sharks team-mates Steven Moore and Joe Coulter in making the move south.

All three made significant contributions to the Sharks’ NIHL North One campaign last time out, with Bentham posting 46 points – including 20 goals – in 45 appearances.

The previous three seasons saw Bentham play for hometown team Blackburn Hawks, where he came through the junior system. He also spent two productive seasons in the old EPIHL with Manchester Phoenix between 2012-14.

FACE OFF: Richard Bentham in action for Solway Sharks last season. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

Having played against him on numerous occasions through the years, Zajac is confident Bentham can provide points as well as some welcome grit on the Chiefs’ 2019-20 roster.

“We see him as an integral piece to our team and I think there’s another level to Benth’s game,” said Zajac.

“He has undoubted talent and if we can help him unlock that we will have added a very effective player.

“He’s a guy with good offensive instincts, has great versatility and adds some grit to our roster.

“He has good size and uses it well, is comfortable on the puck, and is able to play up and down the line up.”