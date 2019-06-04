Regal Reality set for further step up in class

Connections of Regal Reality are still considering the next plan of attack following his impressive recent victory in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

After finishing a promising third on his seasonal reappearance in the bet365 Mile at Sandown, Sir Michael Stoute’s charge stepped up to a mile and a quarter for the first time on his return to the Esher venue.

David Griffiths.

Despite being fractious in the preliminaries, the Intello colt produced a career-best performance under Ryan Moore – and is set for a further step up in class on his next outing.

Chris Richardson, managing director to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “We haven’t really discussed where we’re going with him yet, but we were delighted to see him win the way he did. He obviously got a bit worked up beforehand and was awash with sweat after the race, but he’s like that at home – and he does work well.

“Ten furlongs suits him, and he is in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. That is probably unlikely, because I just wonder whether the whole razzmatazz of Royal Ascot would be too much for him, but that will be up to Mr and Mrs Thompson (owners) to decide.

“I’m sure Sir Michael will make his recommendation, and we’ll go from there.

“He’s a smart horse who is improving – and looking at the way he finished the other day, he might even get a mile and a half at some stage.”

Meanwhile, Ornate could make a quick reappearance in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on Saturday after taking Epsom’s Investec Dash.

Trainer David Griffiths has given Ornate an entry in the five-furlong Listed contest which he won in 2016 with Take Cover.

He said: “Ornate has come out of the race well and we’ve put him in the Achilles Stakes so we’ll see how he is.”

Griffiths added: “I took him out of the King’s Stand, rightly or wrongly, perhaps now I shouldn’t have.

“The longer-term target would probably be the King George at Goodwood and maybe the Abbaye. He’s done it well and he wasn’t stopping.

“He does get six, but because he’s fast enough to win a Dash at Epsom, he showed he’s a five-furlong horse.

“His best chance of winning Group races is over five. He’s just that quick and has natural speed. Whether he can be as good over six is debatable.”