Raiders IHC 0 Leeds Chiefs 4 - Shut-out road win gets Chiefs up and running in NIHL National
WHEN it came, it was well worth waiting for.
There were many historic firsts to be head for Leeds Chiefs from their Sunday trip to Raiders IHC.
Most satisfying of all to the entire group will have been their first-ever win - a comprehensive 4-0 triumph - coupled with it being their first-ever shut-out and, finally, but by no means least, a first hat-trick, courtesy of forward Adam Barnes.
It was Barnes who got things up and running for the visitors with 16.56 on the board when he fired home his first of the night.
A goalless second period followed but the Chiefs were quick to double their lead in the third when Barnes grabbed his second at 41.29, making it 3-0 just under 10 minutes later.
To round off a fine night for himself having contributed three assists, James Archer made it 4-0 on the power play at 55.100 - assisted by that man Barnes.
The result wasn't enough to lift the Chiefs off the bottom of the NIHL standings but they will have headed hom back up the M1 in good spirits after finally getting off the mark.