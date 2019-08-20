Party time beckons at Brighton

Laikaparty holds strong claims of getting off the mark in the starsports.bet Novice Median Auction Stakes at Brighton today.

Archie Watson has carried all before him in the two-year-old division this season, and this one has twice come close to adding to his tally. Narrowly beaten at Lingfield on his debut, he then went to Newmarket where the expectation is you meet a better class of animal – but he went close again, beaten just half a length.

Not short of pace, it will take a decent one to beat him – and Watson has him in the Redcar Trophy later in the year.

Lady Mascara can finally get off the mark in the Sky Sports Racing On Sky 415 Maiden Handicap.

James Fanshawe’s charge has started to find her feet now she has been upped to middle distances, placing on each of her two starts over the 10 furlongs she faces here. After being beaten a neck on her initial try, Lady Mascara was sent off favourite last time but could finish only third at Sandown after finding herself outpaced in the closing stages. This looks an easier event on paper though, so it could pay to keep the faith.

Martyn Meade’s Loving Glance has gone close in two Newmarket maidens and holds strong claims in the Matchbook Novice Stakes at Kempton.

Regally bred, as most of the Lordship Stud string are, her dam Kissable was very smart for Kevin Prendergast before being sold to America – where it never really worked out for her. Loving Glance cost 200,000 guineas and has shaped as if she is well capable of winning races in her two starts to date.

Chica De La Noche has been in fine form this year, notching up four wins and rising from a perch of 64 to her current mark of 76.

Simon Dow’s charge switches back to the all-weather in the Matchbook Betting Podcast Handicap.

But, having scored over this seven furlongs back in February, there are no concerns on that score.

Albanita might appreciate a switch back in distance in Yarmouth’s Download The MansionBet App Handicap.

Hailing from a strong staying family, it is easy to see why Sir Mark Prescott opted to move up to a mile and five furlongs last time.

However, Albanita found her reserves exhausted in the final furlong, eventually finishing a creditable one-and-a-quarter-length third.

She had previously filled the same position over 10 furlongs, so perhaps this extended mile and three furlongs could prove a happy halfway house in terms of distance.

Simba Samba was a cosy winner over five furlongs at this track last week and can make it a swift course and distance double in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Handicap.

Partnered by Ryan Moore on that occasion, 5lb claimer Dylan Hogan takes over this time and that allowance should handily offset his winner’s penalty.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 1.40 Glamorous Rocket, 2.10 LAIKAPARTY (NAP), 2.40 Pink Flamingo, 3.10 Brambledown, 3.40 Paddy The Chef, 4.10 Lady Mascara, 4.40 Master Poet.

KEMPTON: 2.00 Resplendent Rose, 2.30 Overpriced Mixer, 3.00 Loving Glance (next best), 3.30 Mayne, 4.00 Cashel, 4.30 Chica De La Noche, 5.05 Typhoon Ten, 5.40 Gold Arch.

NEWTON ABBOT: 5.35 Emerald Rocket, 6.05 Bramble Brook, 6.35 Legal History, 7.05 San Satiro, 7.35 Bermeo, 8.05 Binn Boru.

YARMOUTH: 4.55 Simba Samba, 5.25 Amber Island, 5.55 Albanita, 6.25 Lily Ash, 6.55 Sky Patrol, 7.25 Masked Identity, 7.55 Pinchpoint.