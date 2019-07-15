Ollie Wilkinson eyes ‘something special’ in Spa after first GT triumph

Leeds driver Ollie Wilkinson claimed an historic victory in the 200th race of the International GT Open Series at the Red Bull Arena in Austria to seal his first-ever outright victory.

Alongside one-off partner Jonny Adam, the pair produced a superb performance in the second race of the weekend, which also represented the maiden outright GT open spoils for the new generation Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3.

The Yorkshireman was overjoyed with the win, and said: “It’s unbelievable to take our first GT Open win on this special 200th race. I’ve taken plenty of class wins but this is my first outright victory. Today I got to be the first past the finish line. It’s what every driver dreams of and to finally do it is overwhelming.”

Wilkinson will now return his attention to the British GT Championship as he looks to bounce back from a difficult last round.

The 23-year-old will rejoin forces with former British GT champion, Bradley Ellis, and Wilkinson has his eyes set on a first British GT Championship victory, revealing he is excited at the prospect of racing at Spa-Francorchamps. He said: “I’m really looking forward to British GT’s round at Spa. It’s just a phenomenal circuit and definitely my favourite.

“Our first outright GT Open victory last weekend has given us all a massive boost and to be able to repeat that performance for British GT at Spa would be something special!”