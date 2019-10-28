Newly-crowned WBO champion Shakur Stevenson wants unification bout with Josh Warrington

Josh Warrington. PIC: Steve Riding.

The undefeated American won the vacant WBO featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Gonzalez at the Reno-Sparks Convention Centre in Nevada.

Warrington defended his IBF title for a third time against Sofiane Takoucht earlier this month but has been desperate for a unification bout since his split decision win over Kid Galahad in June.

And the Leeds Warrior now looks on course to get his wish as Stevenson tweeted on Sunday morning: "Yo, Josh Warrington is you ready to unify cause I sure am."

Newly-crowned WBO champion Shakur Stevenson. PIC: Al Bello/Getty Images.

Stevenson is undefeated in 13 fights and has become the fifth youngest featherweight champion in the four-belt era at aged 22.

Prior to his world title win on Saturday, Stevenson also said: "I'm going to make sure they know that I want to unify after this fight.

"I don't want to wait, I don't want a defence, I want to go straight into a unification."

Warrington's next fight has been earmarked to be held at Elland Road in May and Stevenson insists he is happy to travel to England.

"I'm cool with coming to the UK," Stevenson added.

"He's (Warrington) been a champion longer and I have a lot of respect for him and what he's done. He beat a lot of names already and he was definitely the underdog going into those fights.