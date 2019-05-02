Nashirah can take the spoils at Chelmsford

Nashirah had a tough task on her latest start when taking on subsequent 1000 Guineas favourite Qabala in the Nell Gwyn Stakes, and can take full advantage of an easier assignment at Chelmsford.

The Charlie Appleby-trained filly was not disgraced in fifth place in the Newmarket Group Three over seven furlongs on her first race since spending the winter in Dubai. Today she drops back to six furlongs, over which her only success to date came at Yarmouth last season, when she lines-up for the Totepool Chelmer Fillies Stakes.

Trainer Jedd O'Keeffe. PIC: jedokeeferacing.co.uk

Nashirah can do the business and take the Listed honours.

Conundrum cheered connections when winning on his first start for 175 days after being gelded and can follow up in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap at Redcar.

The three-year-old, trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, stuck on well to beat Gennaro by three-quarters of a length at Pontefract to open his account. As that was only the sixth race of his life, further improvement is likely – and a rise of 5lb does not look excessive.

Clayton was retained without a bid when making a winning debut for Archie Watson at Musselburgh after being claimed out of Gary Moore’s yard.

The 10-year-old can repay his latest trainer by doubling up in the Watch Racing TV In Stunning HD Claiming Stakes.

She’s Got You won in tremendous style at Wolverhampton and can repeat the trick in the Follow WillHill Racing On Twitter Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Salisbury.

The daughter of Kingman had shown promise on her debut in November and backed that up with a seven-length romp. Trainer John Gosden has found a good opportunity for her to notch a second success, and she can defy a penalty.

Anything Andrew Balding runs at present is worth a second glance, and his Luck Of Clover looks interesting in the William Hill Betting TV Handicap.

She has shaped with a deal of promise on all three of her runs to date, all on the all-weather, without ever looking like winning.

Because of that, she begins life in handicaps from a very workable mark of just 65, and there is a chance she could be a fair bit better than that initial assessment.

Kevin Ryan’s Kajaki was a beaten favourite on his return to action this season at Pontefract – but with that run under his belt, he should strip a good deal fitter in the Macroberts LLP Handicap at Musselburgh.

A dual winner over hurdles in the most recent season, he suggested there were still races to be won on the level with him on his return.

Whiskey And Water has done enough to indicate he has the beating of his rivals in the EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes.

Brian Ellison’s charge ran OK when second on his first start since September two weeks ago, and is favoured by the race conditions.

Over at Punchestown, the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle looks very winnable in the absence of the two mares, Apple’s Jade and Laurina.

Bearing that in mind, it could be that Dan Skelton has yet again placed one of his horses to perfection, in this instance Aux Ptits Soins.

The grey has had numerous training problems down the years, but when he is right he shows plenty of his old ability remains.

That was certainly the case at Aintree on Grand National day when he ran away with a handicap off top weight, which means he is only 4lb shy of the top-rated Bapaume.

TURF TALK TIPS

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Lambeth Walk, 6.20 Lord Lamington, 6.55 Daring Guest, 7.25 NASHIRAH (NAP), 7.55 El Ghazwani, 8.25 Derevo, 8.55 Spirit Of Angel.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.15 Whiskey And Water, 1.45 Lexington Place, 2.15 Three Castles, 2.45 Kajaki, 3.15 Popping Corks, 3.50 Vallarta, 4.25 Milton Road, 5.00 Remember Rocky.

REDCAR: 1.55 Jakodobro, 2.25 Mina Velour, 2.55 Conundrum (next best), 3.25 Melrose Way, 4.00 Clayton, 4.35 Maqaadeer, 5.10 Bubbelah.

SALISBURY: 4.55 Goodwood Rebel, 5.25 Cent Flying, 5.55 She’s Got You, 6.30 Lucky Lou, 7.05 Hyanna, 7.35 Luck Of Clover (treble), 8.10 Heron.

SOUTHWELL: 2.05 Cold Harbour, 2.35 The Great Wall, 3.05 Masked Identity, 3.35 Master Diver, 4.10 Spinart, 4.45 Sunbright, 5.15 Seasearch.