Moon King to fly again at Wetherby

Moon King can follow up a recent course success in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at Wetherby.

Ralph Beckett’s three-year-old gelding relished the step up in distance to a mile and three-quarters when storming home by four lengths recently.

A 6lb penalty is unlikely to stop him repeating that display on today’s return.

Manshood shaped well in two races last month after a 104-day break and should now be spot on to score for the Paul Midgley stable in the racingtv.com Handicap.

Cappananty Con can take advantage of returning to the minimum distance and resume winning ways in the HellmannTyton/Electric Centre Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The five-year-old, trained by Charlie Wallis, led close home to score by a head over this trip in mid-April – and then lost all chance by being awkward at the start when beaten over six furlongs last time out.

As long as he gets away on terms, Cappananty Con can make amends.

Badenscoth is on a hat-trick after two wins over nine and a half furlongs on this course and can keep up the good work for Dean Ivory in the HellermannTyton/Starrett Handicap.

The five-year-old has gone up a total of 13lb for those two victories but has not been extended in either race.

Unforgiving Minute is back in the class in which he is most effective and can strike for trainer John Butler in the Hotel & Conferencing At Wolverhampton Racecourse Claiming Stakes.

The eight-year-old has run quite well in handicaps on his last two starts, having taken a claimer on his previous outing. Back into that grade, it is a tip in itself.

Emerald Rose can repeat last year’s victory in the Snellings Norfolk National Handicap Chase at Fakenham.

Julian Smith’s mare capitalised on the last-fence fall of Washed Ashore last May, but she still had her nose in front and might have withheld that horse’s challenge.

The Nicky Richards-trained Blakerigg is a bit of an in-and-out performer but on his day he is capable of winning races such as the Join Racing TV Now Handicap Chase at Ayr.

The eight-year-old won twice early last season after a wind operation but he ran no sort of a race last time out.

He is still lightly raced for a horse his age and when it all drops right is quite talented.

Colin Tizzard’s Bally Longford can get back to winning ways in the Heavitree Brewery Plc Handicap Chase at Exeter.

Only five go to post and that might suit this 11-year-old who is beginning to be given a chance by the handicapper once more.

TURF TALK TIPS

AYR: 2.00 Magellan, 2.30 I’m Too Generous, 3.00 Blakerigg, 3.35 Court Dreaming, 4.05 Jupiters Way, 4.35 Get Out The Gate, 5.05 Biblical.

EXETER: 5.20 Giving Back, 5.50 Pilot Station, 6.20 Stop The World, 6.50 Get Wishing, 7.20 Bally Longford (treble), 7.50 In Arrears, 8.20 Story Of Friends.

FAKENHAM: 2.10 American Tom, 2.40 Stonebrigg Legend, 3.10 Chaparral Prince, 3.45 Emerald Rose, 4.15 Lady Kyria, 4.45 Play The Ace.

WETHERBY: 1.50 Swift Wing, 2.20 Destination, 2.50 Duneflower, 3.30 Manshood, 3.55 Showboating, 4.25 Evie Speed, 4.55 MOON KING (NAP), 5.25 Apache Blaze.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 6.00 Perceived, 6.30 Unforgiving Minute (next best), 7.00 Cappananty Con, 7.30 Badenscoth, 8.00 Chance Of Glory, 8.30 Bardo Contiguo.