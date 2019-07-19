Misty Grey has clear path to success at Newbury

Misty Grey can see his way clear to take the Listed honours in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury today.

Mark Johnston’s Dark Angel colt got off the mark in great style over this trip of six furlongs at Ripon in May, and has since run two creditable races in defeat in strong company. Third to subsequent Chesham Stakes scorer Pinatubo in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom was a sound effort, and the drop back to five furlongs did not quite work out at Royal Ascot. Even so, he was not beaten that far in seventh place behind A’Ali – and reverting to six furlongs, particularly on a flat track, can only help.

Sea Of Faith was a nine-length winner at Doncaster last month on her third start, and can make a successful handicap debut.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old relished the step up to a mile and a half, and the extra furlong and a half of the Ross Brooke Chartered Accountants Fillies’ Handicap can bring out further improvement.

Johnston’s Persian Moon might be the answer to the British Stallion Studs EBF Glasgow Stakes at Hamilton.

The son of Makfi is the highest-rated horse in the field after Cap Francais was declared a non-runner and he is undoubtedly the one to beat on the pick of his form.

He was disappointing at Ascot last week, but if he can get back to the level of his previous run when fourth in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot, he could prove a class above this field.

Laugh A Minute is used to running in Group races, so could find the Heineken UK Scottish Stewards’ Cup Handicap right up his street – despite having to give weight all round. The four-year-old, trained by Roger Varian, chased home Invincible Army in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last time and might have too much class for the opposition.

Tabarrak won a Listed contest at Haydock last season and may make a triumphant return to the Merseyside track in the Marlen Roberts Conditions Stakes for his first success in 2019.

The six-year-old, trained by Richard Hannon, ended the last campaign with victory at Redcar but has faced a couple of hard tasks this term behind smart sorts in Zaaki and Limato. He is not up against anything of that calibre here.

Johnston’s Asian Angel can beat older horses in receipt of weight all round in the Download The MansionBet App Handicap at Nottingham.

The three-year-old gelding got the job done nicely in similar circumstances at Ayr last month, then was a respectable third under a penalty at Windsor just three days later.

He is up 11lb since his victory, but after a sensible three-week break may well have been found a decent opportunity to double his career tally.

Roger Fell relies on Tadaawol instead of the in-form Rousayan in Pontefract’s VW Volkswagen Van Centre (Leeds) Ltd Optional Claiming Handicap – and the consistent six-year-old has the look of an able deputy.

LEE SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

HAMILTON: 6.00 Strong Steps, 6.35 Dark Regard, 7.05 Poyle Vinnie, 7.40 Laugh A Minute, 8.10 Persian Moon, 8.45 Carbon Dating, 9.15 Twentysixthstreet.

HAYDOCK: 2.10 Global Express, 2.40 Good Job Power, 3.15 Tenax, 3.50 Calculation, 4.20 Mubtasimah, 4.50 Tabarrak, 5.25 Scofflaw.

NEWBURY: 2.00 Encipher, 2.30 Nasaiym, 3.05 Sea Of Faith (next best), 3.40 MISTY GREY (NAP), 4.10 Kiefer, 4.40 He’s Our Star, 5.15 Kachumba.

NEWMARKET: 5.45 Junoesque, 6.15 Wasaayef, 6.45 Alfred Boucher, 7.20 Whispering Beauty, 7.50 Ornate, 8.25 Emily Goldfinch, 8.55 Fighting Temeraire.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.45 Visible Charm, 2.20 Ambyfaeirvine, 2.50 Red Tycoon, 3.25 Sweet Promise, 4.00 Asian Angel, 4.30 Kodiac Harbour, 5.00 Mr Strutter.

PONTEFRACT: 6.25 Tomfre (treble), 6.55 Mankayan, 7.30 Dapper Man, 8.00 Tadaawol, 8.35 Alfa Dawn, 9.05 Highly Sprung.