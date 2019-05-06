Military martial arts group ranked among the country’s top five

Leeds-based British Military Martial Arts group have been ranked in the top five of 750 clubs in the country for academy of the year at the NEST Gala Awards.

The club was nominated for this year’s award despite having been in existence for only the past three years, training students from the ages of four all the way to 63.

But despite missing out this time around, the head instructor and owner of BMMA, Charlotte Watson, said she is “very proud” after the team made it into the top five in the country.

“It’s great see our hard work recognised,” she said. “Even though we didn’t win, I am so very proud of our club for being nominated down to the top five; it’s a great achievement.

“The team has been working extremely hard with our students, with some students competing internationally.

“We have built something very special. I am extremely proud of the coaching team, students and the parents. We have a great family atmosphere at the club.”

The BMMA club has also been working with a production team on a national campaign with the aim of encouraging children aged four to 11 to get involved with martial arts across the nation. The campaign will be supported and promoted on Sky TV and online.

To get involved, contact BMMA on 07771366090 or book through their website.