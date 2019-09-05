Logician given green light for St Leger bid

CONNECTIONS of Logician have confirmed the unbeaten colt as an intended runner in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday week.

The son of Frankel only made his racecourse debut in May, but created a big impression in winning his first three starts – with a pair of emphatic wins at Newbury sandwiching a similarly dominant display at Newmarket.

The John Gosden-trained three-year-old graduated to Group Two class for the Great Voltigeur at York last month and leapt to the head of ante-post lists for the world’s oldest Classic with an emphatic victory.

Gosden stopped short of committing his charge to the Town Moor showpiece in the immediate aftermath, saying: “We’ll see how he is in the next 10 days before we make any decision as to where he goes next.”

However, speaking on Wednesday morning, owner-breeder Khalid Abdullah’s racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe gave the green light.

Grimthorpe said: “Logician is an intended runner in the St Leger. We’re always nervous of confirming these things straight after a race in case we didn’t get the right answer.

“We wanted to make sure Prince Khalid is happy and the horse is happy and that is the case.

“The horse is in good form.”