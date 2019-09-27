Lizzie Deignan: “Winning the world title on Yorkshire roads would cap it all”

IT MAY not have the same profile, among the general public at least, but Lizzie Deignan believes riding on home roads, literally, in the UCI Road World Championships will be a better experience than the Olympics.

Famously, Deignan won Great Britain’s first medal, a silver in the women’s road race, at the London Olympics seven years ago. She went on to be crowned women’s elite road race champion in 2015, but today could eclipse all that.

The 149.4 kilometre (92.8 miles) ride from Bradford to Harrogate passes through her home town of Otley and has been Deignan’s sporting focus since October, 2016, when Yorkshire was awarded the right to host the championships.

Deignan has been back in competition a matter of months, after giving birth to her daughter Orla a year ago, but today’s course, culminating in three laps of a 13km circuit in Harrogate, suits the Yorkshire star and – though the Netherlands will go off as favourites – she has a genuine medal chance.

“It is surreal how it kind of creeps up on you,” said Deignan of the prospect of today’s challenge.

“I’m really excited, it is something I have been thinking about for a long time.”

It is always good to analyse what pressure is and pressure is just lots of people wanting you to do well. Lizzie Deignan

Deignan took up the sport after British Cycling’s Olympic talent team visited Prince Henry’s Grammar School in Otley, where she was a pupil.

Though the Olympics raised her to household name status, the highlight of her career, so far, came four years ago when she sprinted out of a nine-strong group to claim gold in Richmond, the capital of Virginia in the United States, rather than the North Yorkshire town which this year’s race does not quite reach.

To put that achievement into perspective, Deignan’s triumph was one of only 13 gold medals won by Great Britain in the road world championships’ history and helped cement its current status as one of the world’s top cycling nations.

Such a high-profile rider hailing from the county has also done no harm to Yorkshire’s reputation as a cycling heartland.

Having produced legends of the sport such as Brian Robinson and the incomparable Beryl Burton, Yorkshire has always been a cycling county, but that was long before the Grand Depart of the Tour de France turned an interest into an obsession.

This week is the first time road racing’s World Championships have been staged in Great Britain since Goodwood in 1982 and only the fourth time in the competition’s 98-year history, the others being Liverpool in 1922 and Leicester 49 years ago.

The majority of British riders never get to race at this level on home roads and Deignan admits, whatever happens today, she feels fortunate to have this chance.

“No chance did I ever think this would happen in my career,” she said.

“I thought I had been lucky enough with having a home Olympics, but I think this will top it for me as an experience.

“I am really lucky.”

The Olympics came relatively early in Deignan’s career and she feels better equipped, seven years later, to make the most of a major event.

“I am in a position now where I know how to enjoy it,” she added.

“I can understand and appreciate the occasion.

“In the Olympics it was a bit overwhelming, whereas I think I know what I am doing now a bit more.”

That is one side of the coin. However, as hosts, the spotlight will be on the Great Britain team and in particular Deignan as their leader and the local rider.

Deignan admits she does feel under pressure to put in a good performance, but reckons that will raise her game.

A seasoned competitor at the very highest level, she said: “It is always good to analyse what pressure is and pressure is just lots of people wanting you to do well. That is a positive thing so I am trying to enjoy the pressure.”

Enjoyment is a key word for Deignan who is now 30 and knows this is a once-in-a -career deal.

She insisted: “I think it’s hugely important to enjoy it.

“Because of the pressure and all the rest it is sometimes easier to think ‘I just want it to be over and done with, then I can relax’, but I don’t want to feel like that.

“I want to try and embrace all of the worlds week, I think it is so nice to be a part of it.

“The race goes past my parents’ so it is about as close to home as I have ever raced before, so I am expecting a lot of friends and family to be there.”

Deignan proved she is still a force to be reckoned with when she won the Women’s Tour – a British stage race – in June, her first victory since Orla’s birth last September.

The previous month she competed in the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire, the third stage of which included the Harrogate circuit which will be used today.

She describes her form leading into the world title decider as “pretty good, I think”.

“I have done all the work I can and worked as hard as I can,” she stressed.

“Hopefully the good legs come [today].

“I got sick a couple of weeks ago and that put me off track a little bit.

“But it is important always to remember that your rivals haven’t always got the perfect build-up, somebody has got something going on.

“It could have gone better, but it could have gone a lot worse too.

“I am pretty pleased with what I have been able to put together.”

Other riders have done their homework, but Deignan is more familiar than most with what faces the field this morning.

From the start in Bradford they head through Shipley and Otley before a categorised climb at Norwood Edge.

After passing through Pateley Bridge the riders will tackle another climb at Lofthouse and then turn south at Masham.

The route continues into Ripon before three laps of the Harrogate circuit, finishing on Parliament Street.

“I really like it,” said Deignan of the 13.7km loop when the podium places will be decided.

“It is a really kind of punchy, pinch-point circuit which is what suits me.

“I think it will be aggressive racing as well, which is good for me.”

Great Britain have a strong team, also including Sheffield-based Lizzy Banks along with Alice Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Nikki Junniper and Anna Henderson.

The Dutch squad, though, is phenomenally strong, with defending champion Anna van der Breggen, Annemiek van Vleuten and Marianne Vos all being potential winners.

Van der Breggen and van Vleuten have already visited the podium once this week, finishing second and third in Tuesday’s elite women’s time-trial.

“They are the team to beat,” predicted Deignan. “Every single rider on that team, I think, has the ability to become world champion so it is about what they do in the race, really, I think.”

That doesn’t mean the home riders will be also-rans.

Of the British lineup, Deignan said: “It’s very strong, I am very happy with the team that’s been selected.”