Liam Charnock returns to the ice with Leeds Chiefs

NEW ADDITION: Lewis Charnock has returned to the ice with Leeds Chiefs. Picture courtesy of of Cerys Molloy.

The 24-year-old finished last season with Sheffield Steeldogs, his fourth, but was unable to commit to any team at the start of this campaign until this week when he agreed to join British ice hockey's newest franchise.

Having initially come through the Hull junior ranks, Charnock spent some time in North America, returning to to begin his senior career in earnest the Steeldogs - after a brief stint at neighbouring Sheffield Steelers.

Chiefs' player-coach Sam Zajac has been on the lookout to strengthen since the departure of Chris Sykes last month after just four games and believes in Charnock he has landed a player with a ton of potential.

REINFORCEMENTS: Sam Zajac is delighted to have brought in Lewis Charnock. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

"He’s got great pedigree, he’s played and done his time in the old EPL where he was really effective player," said Zajac. "He’s talented, he’s gritty and he works really hard - he ticks all the boxes for us."

Charnock has attended a number of Chiefs practice sessions in Blackburn and was impressed enough to commit himself for the season.

"He wasn’t quite sure if he could commit with it but he’s been on with us a few times in the last couple of weeks and he’s enjoyed it," added Zajac. "He’s fitted in well with the group and he has the right kind of mentality.