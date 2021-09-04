Leeds United fan Katie Taylor successfully defends undisputed lightweight titles at Headingley

UNDISPUTED: Katie Taylor in action against Jennifer Han. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

The Irish-born champion has been the queen of the lightweight division since 2019 and received a warm reception from the Headingley crowd, after revealing her support for Leeds United and her father's connections to the city.

Han had not fought competitively since February 2020 as she was pregnant before giving birth to her second child earlier this year.

Taylor had managed to remain active through several Covid-19 lockdowns, twice defending her titles last year and followed those wins up with victory over Natasha Jonas in May this year.

It was only Han's second fight at lightweight after she made the step up in weight after she claimed the IBF featherweight title in 2018.

Taylor spent the majority of the fight well in control with the undisputed champion flooring Han towards the end of the eighth round.

That dominance was reflected on the judges' scorecards as all three gave the fight 100-89 to Taylor.

Earlier in the night, Ebanie Bridges was made to work hard for the seventh win of her pro career as she claimed a narrow victory on the referee's scorecard against Mailys Gangloff.