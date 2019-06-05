Leeds Triathlon 2019: where to watch, shuttle bus, tickets and how to get there

The top male and female triathletes in the world will descend on Leeds this weekend, as the ITU World Triathlon Series arrives in the city for the fourth successive year.

Local heroes Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will both be taking part in the three-course event, which will see athletes swim, bike and run their way across the city.

The elite races will take place on Sunday 9 June, starting at Roundhay Park

Amateur triathletes will have a chance to take part during the weekend, while the elite races be held on Sunday 9 June.

Where to watch the Leeds Triathlon

The elite race kicks off in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, before athletes make their way on the bike into the city centre, offering spectators plenty of opportunities to see the athletes in action.

Here are some of the best places to watch the event unfold:

Roundhay Park

The Event Village at Roundhay Park will feature a big screen broadcasting full live coverage of the elite event on Sunday, with the women's race set to get underway in Waterloo Lake just after 1pm, followed by the men just before 4pm.

Millennium Square

For a prime view of the blue carpet finish line, spectators can purchase a ticket for the grandstand in Millennium Square.

There are plenty of spectator spots along the route in Leeds city centre to see the event unfold

Here you will have a view of the big screen coverage and nearly five hours of triathlon action, with the athletes passing through this area seven times and the bike and four on the run.

Victoria Gardens

Located at the foot of Leeds Art Gallery on the edge of the route, the spectator hub at Victoria Gardens will feature two big screens to watch the action.

The Headrow

The elite events will see athletes make seven loops of the city centre on the bike, followed by four run laps along The Headrow, making it one of the most popular spectator spots.

Briggate

Big screens will also be present in this pedestrianised shopping area - ideal if you don't bag a viewing spot along the route.

How to watch the Leeds Triathlon on TV

The elite races will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Scotland on Sunday 9 June from 1pm, covering five hours of sporting action.

How to get to the event

There will be two Leeds park and ride sites open during the course of the weekend, at Elland Road and Temple Green.

If you are attending the event in the city centre and travelling by car, commuters are advised to make use of the park and ride services as parking in the centre of Leeds will be limited.

For more information on the bus services visit wymetro.com.

A regular shuttle bus service will also run between Roundhay Park and Leeds city centre on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June for competitors and spectators too, although they are not equipped to carry bikes.

How much are tickets?

If you want to watch the event from the grandstand in Millennium Square for a prime view of the finish line, there are still tickets available.

Tickets are priced at £31.80 for adults and £21.20 for under 18s and those over 65, plus a booking fee.

Tickets can be purchased online or from the Leeds Box Office.

