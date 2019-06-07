Leeds Triathlon 2019: road closures, race route, timings, tickets and how to get there

This weekend (8 and 9 June) will see the finest triathletes in the world battle it out in the Leeds leg of the of the ITU World Triathlon Series, which is returning to the city for the fourth successive year.
The gruelling three-course event will see athletes swim, bike and run their way from Roundhay Park to the city centre, with the finish taking place in front of the Civic Hall.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event:
The full list of Leeds road closures for Leeds Triathlon 2019
Here are all the roads that will be closed for the AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds this weekend and the timings you need to know.
Wednesday 5 June
Rossington Street – there will be short term closures to allow large vehicles to be put into place
Saturday 8 June
5am to 1.30pm:
Princes Avenue
Park Avenue
West Avenue
6.50am to 7.30am:
The Headrow
Eastgate
Westgate
Park Row
Greek Street
East Parade
Park Square East
St Paul’s Street
Central Street
Park Place
Queen Street
Park Square West
Calverley Street
Cookridge Street
Rossington Street
Sunday 9 June
Midnight to 10pm:
The Headrow
Eastgate
Westgate
Park Row
Greek Street
East Parade
Park Square East
St Paul’s Street
Central Street
Park Place
Queen Street
Park Square West
Calverley Street
Cookridge Street
Rossington Street
4am to 6pm:
Mansion Lane
Street Lane
Stonegate Road
Meanwood Road
Grove Lane
Shaw Lane
4am to 12pm:
Scott Hall Road, from Street Lane to Stainbeck Lane
5am to 1.30pm:
Princes Avenue
Lidgett Park Road
Old Park Road
Gledhow Lane
Thorn Lane
Gledhow Wood Road
Roundhay Road (Northbound Carriageway)
Roseville Road (Northbound Carriageway)
Regent Street (Northbound Carriageway)
Gower Street
Bridge Street
Lady Lane
Vicar Lane
11am to 6pm:
Shaw Lane
Otley Road
North Lane
Cardigan Road
Burley Road
Burley Street
What is the elite race route?
The elite race will kick off in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, where athletes will swim two laps of the 15000m course, before a swift transition onto the bike.
The 40km bike leg will see athletes cycle from Roundhay Park into the heart of Leeds, where they will complete seven laps around the city centre loop.
Following the 40km ride, athletes will make a transition into their running shoes in Millennium Square and head off on a 10km run, consisting of four laps around The Headrow.
The finish will take place in front of the Civic Hall in Millennium Square.
Race schedule
Saturday 8 June:
6:30am - Registration (GO TRI, TriStar and Youth and Junior)
8am - TriStar waves start
9am - GO TRI waves start
10:30am - Youth waves start
11:25am - Junior waves start
1:30pm - 2:30pm - Elite Swim Familiarisation
2pm - Age Group Registration and Transition opens
2:30pm - 4pm - Age-Group Swim Familiarisation
Sunday 9 June:
5:30am - Priority Registration (until 10:30am)
7am - British Age Group Standard Distance Championship waves start (Male)
7:45am - Open Standard Distance waves start (Male)
8:05am - British Age Group Standard Distance Championship waves start (Female)
8:30am - Open Standard Distance (Female) and Relays waves start
9am - Open Sprint Distance waves start (Male)
9:15am - This Girl Can Sprint Distance waves start
9:20am - Open Sprint Distance (Mixed) and Relays waves start
1:06pm - Elite Women race start
3:20pm - Elite Women Medal Ceremony
3:51pm - Elite Men race start
5:50pm - Elite Men Medal Ceremony
Where to watch the Leeds Triathlon
The elite race kicks off in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, before athletes make their way on the bike into the city centre, offering spectators plenty of opportunities to see the athletes in action.
Here are some of the best places to watch the event unfold:
Roundhay Park
The Event Village at Roundhay Park will feature a big screen broadcasting full live coverage of the elite event on Sunday, with the women's race set to get underway in Waterloo Lake just after 1pm, followed by the men just before 4pm.
Millennium Square
For a prime view of the blue carpet finish line, spectators can purchase a ticket for the grandstand in Millennium Square.
Here you will have a view of the big screen coverage and nearly five hours of triathlon action, with the athletes passing through this area seven times and the bike and four on the run.
Victoria Gardens
Located at the foot of Leeds Art Gallery on the edge of the route, the spectator hub at Victoria Gardens will feature two big screens to watch the action.
The Headrow
The elite events will see athletes make seven loops of the city centre on the bike, followed by four run laps along The Headrow, making it one of the most popular spectator spots.
Briggate
Big screens will also be present in this pedestrianised shopping area - ideal if you don't bag a viewing spot along the route.
How to watch the Leeds Triathlon on TV
The elite races will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Scotland on Sunday 9 June from 1pm, covering five hours of sporting action.
How to get to there
There will be two Leeds park and ride sites open during the course of the weekend, at Elland Road and Temple Green.
If you are attending the event in the city centre and travelling by car, commuters are advised to make use of the park and ride services as parking in the centre of Leeds will be limited.
For more information on the bus services visit wymetro.com.
A regular shuttle bus service will also run between Roundhay Park and Leeds city centre on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June for competitors and spectators too, although they are not equipped to carry bikes.
How much are tickets?
If you want to watch the event from the grandstand in Millennium Square for a prime view of the finish line, there are still tickets available.
Tickets are priced at £31.80 for adults and £21.20 for under 18s and those over 65, plus a booking fee.
Tickets can be purchased online or from the Leeds Box Office.