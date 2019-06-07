Leeds Triathlon 2019: road closures, race route, timings, tickets and how to get there

This weekend (8 and 9 June) will see the finest triathletes in the world battle it out in the Leeds leg of the of the ITU World Triathlon Series, which is returning to the city for the fourth successive year.

The gruelling three-course event will see athletes swim, bike and run their way from Roundhay Park to the city centre, with the finish taking place in front of the Civic Hall.

Leeds' own Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will both be taking part in this year's event (Photo: ITU Media)

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the event:

The full list of Leeds road closures for Leeds Triathlon 2019

Here are all the roads that will be closed for the AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds this weekend and the timings you need to know.

Wednesday 5 June

The elite women's event features a strong representation from Great Britain, including current World Champion Vicky Holland (Photo: ITU Media)

Rossington Street – there will be short term closures to allow large vehicles to be put into place

Saturday 8 June

5am to 1.30pm:

Princes Avenue

The three-course event will see athletes swim, bike and run their way across Leeds

Park Avenue

West Avenue

6.50am to 7.30am:

The Headrow

Eastgate

Westgate

Park Row

Greek Street

East Parade

Park Square East

St Paul’s Street

Central Street

Park Place

Queen Street

Park Square West

Calverley Street

Cookridge Street

Rossington Street

Sunday 9 June

Midnight to 10pm:

The Headrow

Eastgate

Westgate

Park Row

Greek Street

East Parade

Park Square East

St Paul’s Street

Central Street

Park Place

Queen Street

Park Square West

Calverley Street

Cookridge Street

Rossington Street

4am to 6pm:

Mansion Lane

Street Lane

Stonegate Road

Meanwood Road

Grove Lane

Shaw Lane

4am to 12pm:

Scott Hall Road, from Street Lane to Stainbeck Lane

5am to 1.30pm:

Princes Avenue

Lidgett Park Road

Old Park Road

Gledhow Lane

Thorn Lane

Gledhow Wood Road

Roundhay Road (Northbound Carriageway)

Roseville Road (Northbound Carriageway)

Regent Street (Northbound Carriageway)

Gower Street

Bridge Street

Lady Lane

Vicar Lane

11am to 6pm:

Shaw Lane

Otley Road

North Lane

Cardigan Road

Burley Road

Burley Street

What is the elite race route?

The elite race will kick off in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, where athletes will swim two laps of the 15000m course, before a swift transition onto the bike.

The 40km bike leg will see athletes cycle from Roundhay Park into the heart of Leeds, where they will complete seven laps around the city centre loop.

Following the 40km ride, athletes will make a transition into their running shoes in Millennium Square and head off on a 10km run, consisting of four laps around The Headrow.

The finish will take place in front of the Civic Hall in Millennium Square.

Race schedule

Saturday 8 June:

6:30am - Registration (GO TRI, TriStar and Youth and Junior)

8am - TriStar waves start

9am - GO TRI waves start

10:30am - Youth waves start

11:25am - Junior waves start

1:30pm - 2:30pm - Elite Swim Familiarisation

2pm - Age Group Registration and Transition opens

2:30pm - 4pm - Age-Group Swim Familiarisation

Sunday 9 June:

5:30am - Priority Registration (until 10:30am)

7am - British Age Group Standard Distance Championship waves start (Male)

7:45am - Open Standard Distance waves start (Male)

8:05am - British Age Group Standard Distance Championship waves start (Female)

8:30am - Open Standard Distance (Female) and Relays waves start

9am - Open Sprint Distance waves start (Male)

9:15am - This Girl Can Sprint Distance waves start

9:20am - Open Sprint Distance (Mixed) and Relays waves start

1:06pm - Elite Women race start

3:20pm - Elite Women Medal Ceremony

3:51pm - Elite Men race start

5:50pm - Elite Men Medal Ceremony

Where to watch the Leeds Triathlon

The elite race kicks off in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, before athletes make their way on the bike into the city centre, offering spectators plenty of opportunities to see the athletes in action.

Here are some of the best places to watch the event unfold:

Roundhay Park

The Event Village at Roundhay Park will feature a big screen broadcasting full live coverage of the elite event on Sunday, with the women's race set to get underway in Waterloo Lake just after 1pm, followed by the men just before 4pm.

Millennium Square

For a prime view of the blue carpet finish line, spectators can purchase a ticket for the grandstand in Millennium Square.

Here you will have a view of the big screen coverage and nearly five hours of triathlon action, with the athletes passing through this area seven times and the bike and four on the run.

Victoria Gardens

Located at the foot of Leeds Art Gallery on the edge of the route, the spectator hub at Victoria Gardens will feature two big screens to watch the action.

The Headrow

The elite events will see athletes make seven loops of the city centre on the bike, followed by four run laps along The Headrow, making it one of the most popular spectator spots.

Briggate

Big screens will also be present in this pedestrianised shopping area - ideal if you don't bag a viewing spot along the route.

How to watch the Leeds Triathlon on TV

The elite races will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Scotland on Sunday 9 June from 1pm, covering five hours of sporting action.

How to get to there

There will be two Leeds park and ride sites open during the course of the weekend, at Elland Road and Temple Green.

If you are attending the event in the city centre and travelling by car, commuters are advised to make use of the park and ride services as parking in the centre of Leeds will be limited.

For more information on the bus services visit wymetro.com.

A regular shuttle bus service will also run between Roundhay Park and Leeds city centre on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June for competitors and spectators too, although they are not equipped to carry bikes.

How much are tickets?

If you want to watch the event from the grandstand in Millennium Square for a prime view of the finish line, there are still tickets available.

Tickets are priced at £31.80 for adults and £21.20 for under 18s and those over 65, plus a booking fee.

Tickets can be purchased online or from the Leeds Box Office.