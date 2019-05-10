Leeds to host pivotal night of Premier League darts action

LEEDS’ First Direct Arena is to host a pivotal night of action in the Unibet Darts Premier League next Thursday.

The sport’s top players will battle for play-off places on the last of the tournament’s 16 league nights.

Rob Cross.

Six of the eight players are in play-offs contention and the top-four will progress to the semi-finals and final in London after the showdown at Leeds.

Former world champion Rob Cross and reigning world and Premier League champion Michael Van Gerwen secured their top-four place after Thursday’s night 15 in Sheffield.

However, the pair are still battling for the £25,000 league leader’s bonus with Cross travelling to Leeds a point ahead of Van Gerwen.

James Wade, Mensur Suljovic, Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price are the other players who will be competing for top-four places in Leeds, with only this year’s world championship runner-up Michael Smith and Peter Wright unable to reach the play-offs.

Wade, Premier League champion a decade ago, is third on 18 points, with Austria’s Suljovic and Northern Ireland’s Gurney both on 17 points and Price - the controversial Grand Slam of Darts champion - on 16 points.

Gurney and Price’s draw in Sheffield ended in stormy fashion after the pair exchanged words on stage, with the referee and security separating the duo.

The order of matches for the Leeds showdown has been amended.

Price will now take on Wright in the opener, with the Welshman needing a win or draw to keep his play-off hopes alive.

The focus then moves to Gurney who takes on Michael Smith and knows he must better the results of Price and Mensur Suljovic.

In turn, Suljovic competes in the third tie of the evening, against van Gerwen, knowing he must better the results of Gurney and Price in their earlier games.

Wade will qualify with a win or a draw from his tie against Cross in the night’s final fixture, but if Gurney or Suljovic fail to win then he will have already qualified.

Van Gerwen is second in the table, a point behind Cross, but has superior leg difference so a draw against Suljovic would take him top and put the pressure on Cross in the race for the league leader’s bonus.

Cross is bidding to become only the third player, behind Phil Taylor (2005-2012) and Van Gerwen (2013-2018) to top the Premier League table at the end of the regular season.

Fixtures are: Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright, Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen v Mensur Suljovic, James Wade v Rob Cross.

Tickets are available by calling 0844 248 1585 or through ticketmaster.co.uk