Leeds Knights - win family ticket to see Knights face-off against Bees IHC in NIHL Cup at Elland Road on Saturday September 18

Leeds Knights are back in action at Elland Road this Saturday when they open their season proper in the NIHL Cup against Bees IHC Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

Once again we have teamed up with the Knights to offer a family ticket – for two adults and three children – to watch head coach Dave Whistle’s Knights’ players in action this Saturday when they start their season with a home game in the NIHL Cup against Bees IHC.

All you need to do is answer the following question: Who scored the Knights’ winner against Telford on Sunday?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering ‘Knights Ticket Comp’ as the email subject)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number and hurry up as the closing date for entries is at 12pm on Thursday, September 16.

The first correct entry chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets, with the winners being notified by the club.

JPIMedia Limited are the publishers of the YEP. Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over.

Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.

All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date.