Leeds Knights: Whitley Warriors centre Philip Edgar out to prove he can become loan star at higher level
LOAN signing Philip Edgar is keen to make his stay with Leeds Knights a permanent arrangement as he admits he faces a make-or-break month in NIHL National.
The 28-year-old goes straight into the Knights line-up for the double-header weekend against Telford Tigers which starts with tonight’s showdown at the Elland Road rink increasingly referred to as ‘The Castle’.
Injuries to key forwards Cole Shudra and Matty Davies, have prompted Knights head coach Dave Whistle to scour the market and return to a centre he first became aware of during Knights’ pre-season training camp.
At the time, Whistle’s roster was already filled, but he obviously liked what he saw in Canadian-born Edgar enough to offer him a spot now that there is ice time available.
The Knights and Whitley Warriors – where Edgar has played his hockey since 2017 – have agreed an initial one-month deal.
Edgar has impressed ever since joining the Warriors, enjoying a stellar first season in NIHL North One when Whitley - with Knights’ captain Sam Zajac on board - played against the likes of Sheffield Steeldogs, Hull Pirates and Telford in what was the first season following the demise of the English Premier League.
That year saw him score 43 points in 32 games, including 31 goals, while he registered 17 points in 22 games the following year.
When Whitley remained in North One for 2019-20 while the likes of Sheffield, Hull and Telford joined Leeds Chiefs in the newly-formed second-tier NIHL National, Edgar had a standout campaign when posting 59 points in just 27 games, 33 of them goals.
Now he is aiming to have a similar impact at Leeds.
“I’m really looking forward to this, I honestly am,” said Edgar shortly after the loan deal was confirmed by both clubs. “That’s the big thing for me - my first season in Whitley, I was keen to come in and show what I could do and how I could perform.
“And, in my mind, it was always the goal to try and get to the next level.
“With Leeds becoming a brand new team and the split between the NIHL to the NIHL One, Whitley obviously didn’t make that cut, so ever since then, I’ve really wanted to get back up to that second tier level, it’s where I want to be.
“In that first season at Whitley, we were playing Hull, Telford, Sheffield - so I’m aware of the level required and I feel I can play at that level.
“Now, if I perform well, I want to become a good player for Leeds this season, next season and the season after that if everything goes as I want it to - that’s my goal right now, to be a long-term impact player.
“It’s a huge opportunity for me and it’s what I’ve been waiting for. I reckon this is make or break for me, so it’s my responsibility to come in, perform and help the team win.”
Zajac believes the Knights are getting a quality operator in Edgar, who has the ability to raise his game.
“He’s someone who I know has wanted to test himself at a higher level for some time and this is going to be a good opportunity for him,” said Zajac. “He’s somebody who definitely has the right skillset and I think he can be a really good fit for us.”