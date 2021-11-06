POINTS TO PROVE: Philip Edgar is on a month's loan from Whitley Warriors but is keen to make his move to Leeds Knights a permanent one. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

The 28-year-old goes straight into the Knights line-up for the double-header weekend against Telford Tigers which starts with tonight’s showdown at the Elland Road rink increasingly referred to as ‘The Castle’.

Injuries to key forwards Cole Shudra and Matty Davies, have prompted Knights head coach Dave Whistle to scour the market and return to a centre he first became aware of during Knights’ pre-season training camp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, Whistle’s roster was already filled, but he obviously liked what he saw in Canadian-born Edgar enough to offer him a spot now that there is ice time available.

The Knights and Whitley Warriors – where Edgar has played his hockey since 2017 – have agreed an initial one-month deal.

Edgar has impressed ever since joining the Warriors, enjoying a stellar first season in NIHL North One when Whitley - with Knights’ captain Sam Zajac on board - played against the likes of Sheffield Steeldogs, Hull Pirates and Telford in what was the first season following the demise of the English Premier League.

FAMILIAR FACE: Leeds Knights captain Sam Zajac played with Philip Edgar at Whitley Warriors Picture: James Hardisty

That year saw him score 43 points in 32 games, including 31 goals, while he registered 17 points in 22 games the following year.

When Whitley remained in North One for 2019-20 while the likes of Sheffield, Hull and Telford joined Leeds Chiefs in the newly-formed second-tier NIHL National, Edgar had a standout campaign when posting 59 points in just 27 games, 33 of them goals.

Now he is aiming to have a similar impact at Leeds.

NEW FACE: Centre Philip Edgar joins Leeds Knights from Whitley Warriors on a month's loan. Picture courtesy of Colin Lawson.

“I’m really looking forward to this, I honestly am,” said Edgar shortly after the loan deal was confirmed by both clubs. “That’s the big thing for me - my first season in Whitley, I was keen to come in and show what I could do and how I could perform.

“And, in my mind, it was always the goal to try and get to the next level.

“With Leeds becoming a brand new team and the split between the NIHL to the NIHL One, Whitley obviously didn’t make that cut, so ever since then, I’ve really wanted to get back up to that second tier level, it’s where I want to be.

“In that first season at Whitley, we were playing Hull, Telford, Sheffield - so I’m aware of the level required and I feel I can play at that level.

JUMP IN: Leeds Knights coach Dave Whistle has had to move to bring in a centre due to an injury to Matty Davies, above. Picture: James Hardisty

“Now, if I perform well, I want to become a good player for Leeds this season, next season and the season after that if everything goes as I want it to - that’s my goal right now, to be a long-term impact player.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me and it’s what I’ve been waiting for. I reckon this is make or break for me, so it’s my responsibility to come in, perform and help the team win.”

Zajac believes the Knights are getting a quality operator in Edgar, who has the ability to raise his game.