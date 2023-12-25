SPEAKING with Kieran Brown in the wake of his new, extended deal with Leeds Knights, he beamed with pride at his unbroken appearance record since joining the club in the summer of 2021.

Talk about tempting fate. Within 10 days he was sidelined for two games with an upper-body injury.

Fortunately, for the Knights – and probably his own sanity – that was as bad as it got, Brown returning the following weekend to help lead his team to a signature road win at Swindon Wildcats.

But no team’s success is down to just one man. Yes, Brown is clearly a hugely important cog in the wheel that keeps the Knights rolling and progressing, but there are other important components, too.

LOOKING FORWARD: Kieran Brown - pictured with long-time team-mate Jordan Griffin - is hoping the hectic Christmas schedule can work to Leeds Knights' benefit. Picture Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

That is why, in his absence and that of Oli Endicott, Bailey Perre and Fin Bradon – away on international duty with GB Under-20s – it was crucial that the Knights delivered.

And while the GB trio were cheering on from afar in Dumfries – where they ended up with a bronze medal after a final-day defeat to eventual winners Korea – Brown was rinkside giving as much support to his team-mates as possible as they, first beat Telford Tigers 5-2 and, the following night, won by the same scoreline at Bees IHC.

On seeing his 148-game playing streak come to an end, Brown said: “It was very frustrating.

"I’d had injuries before at Leeds, but I’d played through them. But this one was a little bit more serious and I had to miss those two games.

SIDELINED: Kieran Brown was frustrated to see his long run of uninterrupted appearances come to an end at Leeds Knights, but pleased the team proved they could produce the goods. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media

"It was annoying to see that streak finish but there was just no way I could have played with the injury I had.

"It was great to get back after just the one weekend, though, but what was also great was to see the team come together with a few bodies missing and produce two great wins.

"The team is not built around one person, we’re a team and they were massive points for us that weekend.”

Brown signalled his return with two assists in the 3-2 overtime win at Swindon.

After a 4-2 defeat to Hull Seahawks at home last Friday, the Knights responded in clinical fashion when the two Yorkshire rivals met again the following night.

Brown got the ball rolling with the first goal in a dominant 5-0 win at Hull Ice Arena, a result which kept them within two points of leaders Milton Keynes Lightning with two games in hand.

The second-placed Knights can draw level with the Lightning if they win their Boxing Day clash at home against Telford Tigers (face-off 7.30pm).

