Leeds Knights v Sheffield Steeldogs: Ryan Aldridge wants smart hockey from Knights

Leeds Knights' Ben Solder. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

The hectic schedule begins with tonight’s Yorkshire derby at home to Sheffield Steeldogs (7.45pm face-off) before a trip to Raiders IHC tomorrow, when Aldridge will be keen to see his charges secure a first league win over their Romford-based rivals. The Knights then finish off with a more preferable road trip down the M1 to Ice Sheffield for a renewal of tonight’s clash against Greg Wood’s team.

It means a heavy workload for Aldridge’s players, who are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, one which has formed part of a run of one win in six games that has seen them slump to seventh in the NIHL National standings.

Forward Brandon Whistle is in the line-up tonight, he and Cole Shudra having both scored for Sheffield Steelers in their Challenge Cup win at Fife Flyers on Wednesday night.

Ryan Aldridge, interim head coach of Leeds Knights.

“There are probably not too many sports in the world that play three in three,” said Aldridge. “So it’s a case of managing the lines, managing the guys’ ice time in these first two games and making sure we can still compete in the third in Sheffield on Sunday.

“We’ve just got to try and play smart basically. Obviously the home game is massive and we’re looking to go out and do the damage in that first match.”

Tonight will be Aldridge’s first taste of a Yorkshire rivalry which has built up well over the fist half of the season.