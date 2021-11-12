Leeds Knights v Sheffield Steeldogs – Coach Dave Whistle prepared to ride his ‘luck’ again in Autumn Cup semi-final decider

TWO-WAY BONUS: Lewis Baldwin is likely to be asked to play a more forward role again on Friday night against Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: James Hardisty.

The 22-year-old D-man found himself playing in the unfamiliar role of winger at Ice Sheffield, but it proved to be a crucial switch given he scored twice in a deserved 3-1 win in the first leg of the Yorkshire rivals’ Autumn Cup semi-final.

Tonight sees the two teams reconvene for the second leg at Elland Road Ice Arena with another anticipated bumper crowd, who can expect to see Baldwin display his forward credentials once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whistle liked what he saw from the former Bradford Bulldogs player, particularly the way he combined with fellow winger Harry Gulliver, who is again expected to ice for the Knights as part of his two-way deal with the Elite League’s Manchester Storm.

With only 12 skaters at his disposal, Whistle asked Baldwin to switch up, a role he has asked other defencemen to do previously this season when similarly short-benched, including captain Sam Zajac and Ben Solder.

With Gulliver getting what could prove to be a pivotal late power play strike on Wednesday to double the Knights’ advantage going into the rematch, Whistle will likely stick the two together again, with centres Joe Coulter and Brandon Whistle once more taking it in turns to play between them.

It was a tactic which worked well on Wednesday, with Coulter and Whistle’s tireless efforts down the middle just as important as the goals scored by their team-mates.

Manchester Storm coach Ryan Finnerty has been impressed with forward Harry Gulliver, bottom centre, this season, as has Leeds Knights' coach Dave Whistle, where he is playing occasionally on a two-way deal. Picture: Mark Ferriss/Elite League.

“Moving Lewis up front was a lucky move, I guess,” said Whistle. “But he did really well up there. He’s a good skater and he’s really strong, he goes in the corners, he’ll stand in front of the net. He just does all the little, dirty things.

“He’s willing to pay the price anywhere on the ice and that means he’ll go to the net, he’ll take a cross-check in front of the net, he’ll go in there and get rebounds.

MORE – Smith backing Steeldogs to overturn Autumn Cup deficit against Knights

MORE – Whistle hoping McLaughlin can produce repeat show against Steeldogs

GET LUCKY: Leeds Knights' head coach, Dave Whistle Picture: James Hardisty

“I’m probably going to ask him to play the same role on Friday. He’s a good team guy and he’s willing to help out wherever it is needed.”

Whistle also reserved praise for Gulliver, also 22, who capped a man-of-the-match performance with his last-minute power play strike.

“Lewis and Harry add an element that we probably don’t have up front on a regular basis,” added Whistle.

“They really drive the net, they get in there and are always digging for pucks, creating a little bit of havoc in the offensive zone for us and generally being a nuisance.

“Guys are trying to hit them but they are both strong guys and they both just roll off the hits that they take and they get that puck to the net and that is sometimes when little things can happen for you.

“I’ve been impressed with Harry in the games he’s played for us. He has a high energy level, he wants to get in there, he’ll take the puck to the net, he goes to the corners, he’ll finish his check.

“I like what he has brought - that energy, it gets everybody going and I talked to Ryan Finnerty, who has been coaching him all year in Manchester and he said he does create a good, strong buzz.”