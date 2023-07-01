There’s no doubt if head coach Ryan Aldridge had come out yesterday and told fans Brooks and Witkowski - two highly effective players on the way to last season’s league and play-off double - were returning, there would have been few, if any complaints.

But times and teams move on. Timing can be everything in recruitment and Aldridge had to quickly move on and get his team ready for September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In doing that, somewhat appropriately with it being Canada Day, he has landed Canadian forward Josh Adkins as his first import for next season.

NEW FACE: Forward Josh Adkins is Leeds Knights' first import signing announcement ahead of the 2023-24 NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Jess Fuller/Newcastle North Stars Media

Brooks was somebody who took the league by storm in his first overseas season, combining his ability to play an energetic, physical two-way game with some impressive production, posting 94 points in 55 league and play-off games, 29 of them goals.

It leaves a big hole to fill but, in 28-year-old Adkins, Adlridge is confident he has signed a player capable of making a significant impact.

“With Brooksy not in the line-up I was looking for someone of a similar mould to come in - a hard-working, honest hockey player,” said Aldridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Josh fits that bill and the bonus is that he’s a right-handed guy. Throughout his career he’s done well, through junior, through school and now as a pro.

DOWN UNDER: Forward Josh Adkins is currently playing with Newcastle North Stars in Australia's AIHL. Picture courtesy of Jess Fuller/Newcastle North Stars Media

“The feedback I got on him is that he’s an unbelievable person, very much team-first, just an all-round good guy. I think having an experienced 28-year-old guy in the locker room and somebody who has been around the world a bit, just brings us something a bit different.”

Adkins will arrive in Leeds having not long finished a season in the Australian Ice Hockey League with Newcastle North Stars.

So far, he has posted 29 points in 12 games, including eight goals, with his flight Down Under coming on the back of a first overseas season in the French second-tier, with Neuilly-sur-Marne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There he averaged almost a point per game having turned pro only the season before, the first year back after Covid seeing him play in the SPHL with the Evansville Thunderbolts, where he chalked up 22 points in 56 games.

RECRUITMENT: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge. Picture courtesy of John Victor

Adkins believes he has the kind of game that can help ensure Leeds maintain the level of success they enjoyed last season.

“I’m a fast forward, who can score goals but also make plays,” he said. “I also like to be physical and throw the body around a bit but also, away from the offence, I pride myself on my defensive game, too, so I’m a little bit of a two-way guy.