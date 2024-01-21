GIVEN their ability to come from behind in both their games at the weekend, it is hard to write Leeds Knights off from achieving something special again this season.

Trailing 1-0 at the end of the first period at home to Telford Tigers on Friday night? No problem, the Knights coming back to win 5-1.

Losing 3-0 after 16 minutes at bottom club Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday night? Piece of cake, Leeds hitting back and then some with six unanswered goals before running out 7-4 winners to maintain their five-point lead over second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning, who themselves came from behind to beat Raiders IHC 8-5 before Sunday night’s rematch between the two in Romford.

Regardless of that result, the Knights will awake on Monday morning in pole position.

LEADING MAN: Kieran Brown followed up his strike in Friday night's 5-1 home win over Telford with a hat-trick in the 7-4 road win at Bristol Picture: Bruce Rollinson

There are still 21 games remaining. The first of those is one of the biggest and comes this Friday night when the Lightning visit Elland Road Ice Arena.

A third home win of the season over their closest rivals won’t guarantee the Knights anything, of course, but it is a massive night for both teams’ title hopes, nonetheless.

On Saturday, the Knights struggled to get out of first gear in the first period, much like they did against Telford 24 hours earlier.

This time, they were made to pay for their efforts in a bigger way, power play goals from import defenceman Tanner Butler and veteran forward Max Birbraer putting the host 2-0 ahead inside 13 minutes, the lead extended at 15.44 through Sean Morris.

HOT SHOT: Finley Bradon tries his luck on Brad Day's goal during Leeds Knights' 5-1 win over Telford Tigers on Friday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson 19 January 2024

But, crucially, the Knights got on the board before the first intermission, Jake Witkowski making his team’s power play count at 18.32.

Thereafter, it was the Knights who prospered, Oli Endicott bagging his eighth league goal of the season before captain Kieran Brown got in on the act just after the halfway mark to haul his team level.

Another power play opportunity brought another strike from the captain, this time beating Ben Norton from distance to put his side ahead with just 42 seconds of the period remaining.

There was little between the two sides at the start of the third, but the killer blow for the hosts came in the 49th minute when Bow Neely made it 5-3.