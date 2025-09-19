​DESPITE making more changes than ever before during the off-season, Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge believes he comes into the 2025-26 NIHL National season with a more “complete” hockey team.

​The summer has seen what for Leeds is a huge turnover of players compared to previous off-seasons, eight new faces coming in with nine heading out - three of those - veteran centre Matt Haywood plus imports Matt Barron and Noah McMullin - to retirement, with another three - defencemen Dylan Hehir and Krisjanis Fugalis and forward Ethan Hehir - to Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks.

Four testing pre-season games - two against Hull, two against Sheffield Steeldogs - have brought mixed reviews from the Knights’ head coach but, ahead of Saturday night’s league/Cup opener at home to Telford Tigers, he is happy overall with what he has seen from his team so far.

“This team is all hockey and last year I don’t think we had that,” said Aldridge. “It’s hard to describe but, in some ways, I think we’re more of a complete hockey team this season.

COMPLETE: Ryan Aldridge likes the early signs from his revamped Leeds Knights team. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“We’re just making a jigaw basically and you don’t know if all the pieces fit until you get on the ice.

“So am I happy with how we’ve been over the four games in pre-season? Absolutely not, I thought the two away games, we were horrible and that’s not just acceptable.

“I’m not happy with (certain) people and they are not happy that I’m not happy with them and that’s fine - you bring what you can bring every night or you can bring it elsewhere - that’s just the way we’ve got to be.

“We can’t just be a team that plays well in the home games, we’ve got to be a team that comes to play every night.”

SAME AGAIN PLEASE: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge has overseen a bigger-than-usual overturn of players during the summer, but is confident he has a group of players capable of challenging for honours again. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

On new imports, forwards Liam Peyton and Arturs Mickevics and defenceman Matt Staudacher, Aldridge added: “We had to make some key changes.

“When you lose people like Matty (Haywood), Matt (Barron) and Noah (McMullin), you’re not only replacing quality players, you are having to replace good people, too and we’ve definitely replaced done that on both counts – that’s why it took me a bit longer this summer, to make sure I was getting the right kind of people.”

“As players, it’s obviously very early days for them because we’ve only played four games.

I think NIHL National is very different to most leagues around the world, so it’s on them to fit in and understand that but I’m happy with where they are at.”