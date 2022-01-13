Leeds Knights: Jamie Chilcott gets back in the game to add defensive depth to Knights
LEEDS KNIGHTS have added some defensive depth to their roster with the signing of former Hull Pirates defenceman, Jamie Chilcott.
The 28-year-old has been training with the Knights in recent weeks and will play alongside former Pirates’ team-mates Matty Davies and Jordan Fisher when he makes his debut in Sunday’s home game against Basingstoke Bison (5.15pm).
Like the rest of his new team-mates, Chilcott will get to mee new interim coach Ryan Aldridge at practice at Elland Road tonight, following on from yesterday’s shock exit of former head coach, Dave Whistle.
“We’re thrilled Jamie has decided to join us in Leeds, he’s a big strong defenceman and will be an important player for us in the second half of the season,” said Knights’ owner Steve Nell.