The Planet Ice Elland Road ice rink, where Leeds Knights will play their NIHL National home games during the 2021-22 season. Picture: Steve Riding.

The first games at the Elland Road Ice Arena could be as early as the weekend of September 4 and 5 when a proposed Cup competition is scheduled to launch. The regular league season is expected to begin playing from October 2.

Each Knights’ season ticket is for 30 games in total and, as with all such purchases there are various options.

Team owner Steve Nell, said: “We’ve been blown away by the amount of comments with people asking us when season tickets would be available and we’re really pleased to be announcing them today.

Leeds Knights owner, Steve Nell. Picture: Steve Riding.

“The anticipation for the new season is really beginning to ramp up now and we can’t wait to get started properly.”

A standard adult season ticket with an allocated seat will cost Knights’ fans £375 - an average of £12.50 per game - while a standing season ticket will set punters back £325 - £10.83 per game.

Seated season ticket prices for concessions will be £300 (£10 per game), while a child aged 15 or under can be seated all season for £175, just £5.83 per game.

A family seated season ticket - comprising two adults and two children - will cost £1,000 (£33.33 per game for all four), while one adult and three children can get in for £800 (£26.66 per game for all four).

Another family alternative is for two adults and three children seated, which will set them back £1,100 (£36.66 per game).

A 30-game season ticket for those wishing to stand at Elland Road comes in slightly less than the seated option, at £325 (£10.83 per game), with children aged 15 and under being charged £125 (£4.16 per game).

There are options to spread the cost over a number of months, which will increase the overall price. For full details of the season ticket packages on offer for Leeds Knights log on to the club’s website HERE

So far, head coach Dave Whistle and owner Nell have signed nine players for the new season. Goaltender Sam Gospel was first on board and will be joined in the Knights’ locker room by defencemen Sam Zajac, Lewis Baldwin, Ross Kennedy and Jordan Griffin, as well as forwards Joe Coulter, Adam Barnes, Lewis Houston and Kieran Brown.