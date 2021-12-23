Harry Gulliver has scored five goals in three games for Leeds Knights in the Autumn Cup Picture Bruce Rollinson

The 22-year-old winger, with Leeds Knights on a two-way deal from the Elite League’s Manchester Storm, has proved a revelation in the competition for the Knights, scoring five goals in just three appearances, including two in last week’s first leg of the final at Swindon Wildcats.

Throw in three assists for good measure and it is easy to see why the former GB junior has made a big impression on Knights’ head coach Dave Whistle in such a short space of time.

Harry Gulliver celebrates scoring Leeds Knights fifth goal. against Sheffield Steeldogs in the second leg of the Autumn Cup semi-finals. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

It was Gulliver who scored what could prove to be such a priceless late goal with just under three minutes remaining in last Friday’s encounter in Swindon, meaning the Wiltshire team head north later today protecting just the one-goal lead.

It was in the two-legged semi-final that Gulliver first made his name at this level, against striking late to give Leeds a 3-1 first leg lead over Sheffield Steeldogs, before bagging a pair in the return leg on home ice two nights later as Whistle’s team secured a 6-5 win to reach the final 9-6 on aggregate.

Gulliver made no secret of wanting to play in the final if the Storm schedule allowed and he will be hoping to have a similar impact in front of a sellout crowd of just over 2,000 as he did just under a week ago on the road.

“I was happy with how I played in the first leg,” said Gulliver. “But I felt everyone did a really good job. I felt like I was a bit of a danger man for us, but it was very much a team effort, as everyone contributed.

“Because it looks like being a sellout in Leeds, we’ll have a lot of confidence going into the game. We are really confident and so we should be, but we’ve got to be switched on because they are a really good team and they can certainly score, they’ve showed that all season.”

Having dressed for the Knights for 11 games now, Gulliver feels he has benefitted hugely from the deal.