Leeds Knights: First look at team’s new jerseys and how much they will cost

Leeds Knights' first-ever team jerseys - on sale ahead of the 2021-22 NIHL National season.

For now, the team will go with two jerseys, although a third strip could well be introduced later in the season.

Adult jerseys are available for £65 and junior jerseys for £45 from the club’s online store.

Each jersey has strong blue accent lines on the sleeves, waist and neck, with a helmet surrounded by a large shield and the Knights name standing proudly on the front above a Leeds rose.

Leeds Knights' team owner, Steve Nell. Picture: Steve Riding.

Team owner Steve Nell, said: “This is another exciting development for the team as we build up towards the start of our first-ever season under the Knights name.

“We might introduce a third jersey at some stage during the season but, for now, we’ve gone with just the two. We’ll decide as a league which one will be home and which one will be away.

“These things are never simple, but I’m really pleased with the outcome and how they look. We wanted to stick with colours that are synonymous with other sports clubs in the city - that made sense.”

Knights fans can also have their name featured on a jersey through the club’s Own & Loan scheme.

For £175, fans will be the rightful owner of their favourite players jersey, which will be loaned back to the club for the duration of the 21-22 season and returned back to the fan upon completion. The fan’s name will also appear on the back of the jersey above the player’s number.

Nell also revealed there had been a positive response to the club’s season tickets going on sale, details of which were revealed on Monday. Just under 50 season tickets were sold on the first day of availability.

“I’ve been really pleased with the response from fans so far for the season tickets – it’s been a great start,” added Nell. “And there will be more, steadily ahead of the start of the season.

“A lot of the donkey work on setting up stuff off the ice, will be done this week and I’m pleased with how preparations are going for the team’s first season.”