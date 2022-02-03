Leeds Knights Fans Panel: Knights on the charge towards the NIHL National playoffs

KEEP IT ROLLING: Leeds Knights’ players have hit a run of good form as they look to secure a place in the NIHL National play-offs. Inset, stand-in captain and centre Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Nick Jackson, 38, from Leeds

I went into last weekend not expecting much but knowing the Knights would give everything.

Saturday away and unfortunately with one minute gone off the clock it looked like my pessimism was to be proved right as MK scored first with the next nine minutes being a struggle.

LEADING MAN: Leeds Knights' centre Matthew Davies Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Then something clicked, the team defended as a unit, each line working their socks off and we got the equaliser halfway through the second period. This game was now on. They fought for everything and came away with the win.

Thankfully they carried the momentum into the game on Sunday and it was amazing. All the hard work is paying off and 8-2 against Lightning is a fantastic result.

My weekend highlight, however, was Stones’s save on Sunday night, that was amazing, even Shudra had to congratulate him. Oh and we finally figured out how to score on the power play which is nice.

Next weekend is going to be great, two home games, and we need at least one win if we want to make the playoffs. So let’s get the Castle bouncing. See you all there!

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Leeds Knights' forward Harry Gulliver got his rewards in the 8-2 win over Milton Keynes with two goals. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Let’s Go Leeds Knights!

Johnathan Greenwood, 32, from Halifax

A four-point haul over the MK Lightning at the weekend has felt like something the Knights were always capable of but has only happened a couple of times this season.

With a statistically superb stopper in Sam Gospel and the league’s best points scorer in Kieran Brown the team has felt like one that was always in games but never really able to control them. A run of four wins in five and a weekend that finished with an all-round superb display, producing our biggest league win of the season, hints that this might be changing just in time for a play-off charge.

Kieran Brown scored four goals in two games against Milton Keynes last weekend. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Most impressive are the signs of more success with defensive focus – it was only the second time this season we conceded less than five goals in a weekend – and a whole team contribution, capped with eight different points scorers across the two games.

It all bodes well for this weekend and maintaining space between those below with Peterborough and Basingstoke sixth and seventh, respectfully, as we push towards a top four slot. Though, we’re sure to be tested. The Phantoms visited in November and netted six while defeat to the Bison at home last month saw the end of Dave Whistle.

Stand-in captain Matty Davies will, I’m sure, be keen to get across the message of consistency and a home double-header offers the perfect chance to show some.

The former Hull Pirate is in great form at the moment and is my tip to show up well again this weekend on the back off three assists and a goal last time out.

Jim Piper, 67, from Manchester

Knights’ fans travelled in numbers to Milton Keynes last weekend and were treated to one of the best performances of the season.

Despite going a goal down early in the first, Knights gathered themselves and took the game to the hosts. An equaliser by Adam Barnes on the half hour mark and third period goals from Cole Shudra and Kieran Brown (2) ensured the points would be heading back up the M1.

That result was followed by an even better showing the following night, when our devastating firepower came to the fore with an 8-2 thrashing of the same opponents.

A brace of goals from Brown, Barnes, and Harry Gulliver and one each from Shudra and Matty Davies put MK to the sword, ensuring a four-point weekend.

The loud and proud travelling fans on Saturday and the healthy home support of over 1,200 the following night were treated to a masterclass of hockey against one of the best teams in the league.