The 27-year-old stopper again showed his value to the team’s NIHL National cause at the weekend as the Knights recorded back-to-back wins against third-placed Milton Keynes Lightning.

The Lightning put 36 shots on Gospel at Elland Road on Sunday night in a game the Knights won 8-2, with 32 getting through to him on Saturday in Buckinghamshire when his team prevailed 4-2.

The former Nottingham Panthers back-up tops the stats in the second-tier in both save percentage (.920) and Goals Against Average (2.79) and is widely-regarded as the best netminder in the league.

Leeds Knights netminder Sam Gospel during practice session at Elland Road. Picture: Phil Harrison

And having seen Gospel at work close-up in the six games since taking over from Dave Whistle earlier this month, Aldridge is in agreement.

The interim coach also believes his team are now making it more difficult for opponents to get a clear sight of goal, by keeping a lot of shots to the outside, but is confident that whatever does get through will be dealt with.

“You can have 100 shots in a game, but if they are from the outside they mean nothing,” said Aldridge. “It was the quality of shots that we gave up in the first period on Sunday that was a slight concern, but Sam kept us in it.

“He is an unbelievable goalie and, for me, the best in the league. We try and help him out as much as we can, obviously, and we’ve got that confidence as a team going forward offensively knowing that he’s behind us.”

Sam Gospel - has had an excellent season so far for Leeds Knights. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

While the four-point haul from the weekend may be seen as a statement of intent by Leeds, Aldridge said his main priority was to ensure the team continued to make steady progress.

“We’re just trying to get on a little bit of a run here and they are playing with confidence,” he added. “Whether it sends a message or not, we’re not focussed on that, we’re just trying to take small steps, baby steps, and move forward.”