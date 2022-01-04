Leeds Knights' head coach, Dave Whistle, was releived to get over the line against Swindon Wildcats Picture: James Hardisty

Against short-benched visitors still ravaged by the effects of Covid, Leeds were seemingly in a comfortable position after 20 minutes with a 2-0 lead.

But less than two minutes into the second period, the Wildcats were level, leaving Knights’ head coach Whistle fearing a second defeat in four days against under-strength opponents, having already seen his team surrender a two-goal lead on their way to a 5-3 defeat at Sheffield Steeldogs on New Year’s Eve

Ultimately, the hosts prevailed, but not until Kieran Brown’s 52nd-minute strike - his second of the night - put some welcome distance between the Knights and the visitors.

TOUGH TIMES: Swindon Wildcats' player-coach Aaron Nell Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

Brown’s empty-net strike with just 18 seconds remaining added further insurance to ensure fifth-placed Leeds remain in touch with the four teams above them in the NIHL National standings.

“I was just very glad at the end of the night to get those two points,” admitted Whistle. “ I was relieved because we should have beaten that Swindon team as they were missing a number of key guys - but it happened in Sheffield and we lost.

“We should have had two wins, to be honest but Swindon made us work extremely hard for this win.

“Sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot by trying to be too fancy or making an extra pass when we don’t need to, or trying to deke a guy when we don’t need to.

“And it’s going to come back to haunt us, I know it will at some point.

“Right now, we’ve got to be happy with the two points overall, but I’m also aware we’ve got to still keep working on the defensive side of our game.

“Despite having guys out, Swindon are still a good team. They put up a good performance and took us right to the end.