Leeds Knights: Coach Dave Whistle confident his players can still close gap on NIHL National rivals

Dave Whistle, head coach of Leeds Knights Picture: James Hardisty

Going into the weekend, the Knights were facing off against the top two of Swindon Wildcats and Milton Keynes Lightning.

Defeat to both leaves the Knights rooted in fifth spot, 12 points adrift of second-placed Lightning, with Swindon in third a point worse off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran Brown scored twice in Leeds Knights' 5-3 defeat at home to Milton Keynes Lightning on SUnday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

A 4-1 win at Raiders IHC for Sheffield Steeldogs has them five points clear of Leeds having played a game more, the two set to face each other twice in three days in just under two weeks’ time.

With 23 games remaining, Whistle believes his young team is still very much in control of their own destiny.

“There are lots of games left yet and I believe we’re still in with a shout, 100 percent,” said Whistle. “Those top teams can be beating each other, losing here and there and you can soon find yourself heading back up the table. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, obviously, but, hopefully, things start improving for us on a regular basis.”

On his team’s defeat to the Lightning, Whistle felt his team were well placed to take something from the game, only to see them concede three goals in the first eight minutes of the third, giving them an uphill mountain to climb.

A second on the night for Kieran Brown gave them hope at 4-3 with just over 10 minutes remaining, but they could not find a way through, Milton Keynes’ Leigh Jamieson ensuring his team went home with both points with a last-minute empty-netter.

“I think we should have come away with something against Milton Keynes,” added Whistle. “We were winning 2-0, had good puck possession, had guys forechecking hard, working back pretty hard - it was looking good.

“But then the tide turned a little bit there. And you have to remember they have a good team, with some good scoring and they created some offence on their own because I felt we were playing quite well defensively tonight.