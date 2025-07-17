RYAN ALDRIDGE has declared himself happy with his summer recruitment as he closes in on his fourth and final import signing for the 2025-26 NIHL National season.

That situation is expected to develop significantly over the next few days but, regardless of who Aldridge has in his line-up next season, the Leeds Knights’ head coach expects it to be tougher than ever to win the regular season title.

Leeds are one of only two teams to win the most coveted trophy in the UK second tier since the league was launched in 2019.

Telford Tigers won the league in 2020 and 2022 - either side of the Covid pandemic which ruled out the entire 2020-21 campaign - but it has been all Leeds since, Aldridge overseeing three straight championships.

The decision to increase the number of import players to four per team should lead to another increase in quality, in theory making every team better and increasing competitiveness across the board.

That should make for a fierce battle for honours, but that is something Aldridge welcomes.

“I’m happy with the way that recruitment has gone,” said Aldridge. “That last import slot is obviously an important one, but again, I’ve had to recruit good people to replace good people and I think that is what I have done.

“It’s not just about being allowed to have the extra import, it’s more about the calibre of those imports that are coming into the league.

“The level of imports has definitely risen, there are more import goalies, guys have dropped down.

“So I think the league is going to be even stronger again. It’s definitely going to be tougher to win the league than before, I feel, but I’m excited about that.”