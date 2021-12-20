Swindon Wildcats' player-coach Aaron Nell. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Wildcats Media.

The Wildcats lead 3-2 following Friday’s first leg at their Link Centre home, goals from Sam Godfrey, Edgars, Bebris and Tomasz Malasinski giving them the edge over the Knights, for who Harry Gulliver replied twice.

The second of Gulliver’s goals came with just under three minutes remaining, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the deciding leg, for which Leeds are expecting a near-2,000 crowd at Elland Road.

Since the regular league season launched on October 16, Swindon have only lost once on their travels, a 2-1 reverse at Raiders IHC. It is part of a scintillating run of form which has seen them only lose twice in regulation all season, leaving them six points clear of nearest rivals Sheffield Steeldogs at the top of the standings.

Adam Barnes, left, fires off a shot during Friday night's first leg against Swindon Wildcats in the Autumn Cup Final. Picture courtesy of David North/Wildcats Mieda.

But, for now, Nell is only concerning himself with the Autumn Cup, believing his team are capable of frustrating Leeds later this week.

“We’ve been excellent away from home all year, just the one regulation loss on the road, which is great form,” said Nell.