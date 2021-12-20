Leeds Knights: Aaron Nell hopes away form can swing Autumn Cup final in Swindon Wildcats’ favour
AARON NELL is hoping Swindon Wildcats’ impressive away record in NIHL National will help them land the Autumn Cup at the expense of Leeds Knights on Thursday.
The Wildcats lead 3-2 following Friday’s first leg at their Link Centre home, goals from Sam Godfrey, Edgars, Bebris and Tomasz Malasinski giving them the edge over the Knights, for who Harry Gulliver replied twice.
The second of Gulliver’s goals came with just under three minutes remaining, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the deciding leg, for which Leeds are expecting a near-2,000 crowd at Elland Road.
Since the regular league season launched on October 16, Swindon have only lost once on their travels, a 2-1 reverse at Raiders IHC. It is part of a scintillating run of form which has seen them only lose twice in regulation all season, leaving them six points clear of nearest rivals Sheffield Steeldogs at the top of the standings.
But, for now, Nell is only concerning himself with the Autumn Cup, believing his team are capable of frustrating Leeds later this week.
“We’ve been excellent away from home all year, just the one regulation loss on the road, which is great form,” said Nell.
“It was a good game on Friday, and it was unfortunate not to be up by more. But Leeds were excellent in that third period, they came back like we knew they would and you have to give them credit for that.”