Leeds Knights 4 Milton Keynes Lightning 5 (OT): Treble dream over for Knights and Matt Haywood as Lightning strike overtime winner
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Knights had looked down and out with only nine seconds of regulation time left until captain Kieran Brown fired home a stunning equaliser to take the game into overtime.
But it was the Lightning who prevailed five minutes and 12 seconds into the 10 minutes of 5-on-5 to shatter the Knights’ treble dream.
It was a stunning end to a pulsating encounter between two teams who went toe to toe all season in the league, the Knights prevailing for a third successive time, adding to their National Cup success in March.
But there was to be no triumphant ending for Matt Haywood, who now retires having helped the Knights enjoy three successful years during his time in West Yorkshire.
mfl
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.