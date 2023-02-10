The 3-2 win at Elland Road Ice Arena was no more than the visitors deserved, particularly given they were missing key personnel going into the clash before losing two more inside 10 minutes.

And with just under 10 minutes remaining, it looked like this latest derby encounter would go the way of all previous clashes between the two when Adam Barnes almost lifted the roof off Elland Road Ice Arena when putting the hosts ahead with a sumptuous strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, as has been the case all season, there was little to choose between these two teams, something proved again when Jason Hewitt levelled from close range at 55.44 to silence the home crowd.

MATCH-WINNER: Jonathan Kirk scored twice - including the game-winning goal - to secure a 3-2 win for Sheffield Steeldogs over Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights. Peter Best/Steeldogs Media

The home fans barely had time to find their voice again before they saw their team go behind for the first time in the game.

Hewitt was again involved, making a pest of himself in and around the net before the puck found its way around the boards to Jonathan Kirk, who let rip through traffic from just inside the Knights’ zone and past Sam Gospel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights rallied and pushed hard for the equaliser, but they couldn’t prevent falling to back-to-back defeats for only the second time this season.

Missing top-line forwards Matt Bissonnette and Alex Graham and defenceman Tim Smith, the last thing the Steeldogs needed was to lose any more bodies on the night. But that’s exactly what happened when forwards Cam Brownley and Jack Brammer disappeared inside 10 minutes – one to the hospital, the other back to the locker room for the night.

GETTING AHEAD: Adam Barnes thought he had won the game for Leeds when he put them 2-1 ahead in the 52nd minute against Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

The first period was a largely scrappy affair, notable more for penalties than shots on goal. The Knights enjoyed more zone time and had plenty of shots, but nothing which really stretched Dmitri Zimozdra in the Steeldogs goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes was first in the box for what seemed like a high hit on Brownley but which was judged to be a slashing call, it may even have been a different Leeds player involved. Either way, the Steeldogs’ forward was left pole-axed on the ice and needing medical attention before being forced to take a trip to the LGI.

Not long after, in the eighth minute, presumably seeking some kind of retribution, Jack Brammer then tried his luck by instigating a fight with Knights’ winger Mac Howlett on the right-hand side boards.

The tussle had barely got going before the officials stepped in, tossing the Steeldogs’ youngster from the game and giving Howlett five for his troubles.

There was only a short spell of 4-on-4 before the penalty on Barnes ended, giving Leeds the first power play of the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole Shudra fired from distance, Matt Haywood from the edge of the crease and Kieran Brown from the right circle but all were denied by Zimozdra, while Sam Gospel had to be alert at the other end to deny Vladislavs Vulkanovs on a breakaway, before Jason Hewitt and Jordan Buesa almost broke the deadlock from close range.

Archie Hazeldine rattled one off Zimozdra’s crossbar in the 17th minute but that was as close as anyone came to opening the scoring.

The frustrations of the first period soon ended for Leeds after the restart, however, when Kieran Brown finally found a way past Zimozdra with just 24 seconds of the period gone.

Ben Morgan and Howlett then took penalties within seconds of each other around the 26-minute mark but the four-on-four didn’t last long, Jordan Griffin handed a match penalty for spearing Lee Haywood near the Knights net at 27.05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That penalty was killed but being called for too many men on the ice was one too far when the Steeldogs made the man advantage count, Jonathan Kirk’s fierce drive from just inside the blue line squeezing past Gospel at 30.48.

Gospel then had to be at his best to deny Warren Tait at point-blank range after being set up by Tom Palmer on a 2-on-1 breakaway, while the Leeds netminder was again called upon twice to deny Lee Bonner towards the end of the period.

The third period was similar to the first in that the Knights created more chances. Ethan Hehir came closest to putting the hosts ahead again when he cannoned an effort off the crossbar from the bottom of the left circle.

But the home crowd only had to wait five more minutes for their team to go ahead for a second time, Barnes - missing for over two months for personal reasons - cutting in from the right boards and skilfully poking the puck home through Zimozdra’s legs at 51.32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad