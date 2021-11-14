Leeds Knights 2 Peterborough Phantoms 6 – No complaints from coach Dave Whistle after fatigue hits players

Leeds Knights, seen celebrating a goal against Sheffield Steeldogs on Friday night, struggled to replicate their performance the following night against Peterborough Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Knights went down 6-2 on Saturday night, unable to repeat their heroics from the night before when they sealed a place in the Autumn Cup Final at the expense of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

It was Peterborough who snapped Leeds’s six-game winning start to the season last month when they ran out 5-4 victors. But their win on Saturday was a more comfortable triumph, Whistle recognising his players were showing understandable signs of fatigue having played short-benched for the last couple of weeks.

UNDERSTANDING: Leeds Knights' head coach, Dave Whistle Picture: James Hardisty.

After a goalless first period, the Phantoms took control midway through the second when they got ahead through Morgan Clarke-Pizzo at 29.11.

The lead increased at 34.11 through Nathan Salem with Clarke-Pizzo grabbing his second at 38.36 before Kieran Brown gave the hosts some hope with a reply soon after.

But the game got further away in the third when Ales Padelek and Clarke-Pizzo’s hat-trick strike extending the deficit to four goals.

Brandon Whistle hit back at 55.40 but with Knights’ netminder Jordan McLaughlin pulled, Duncan Speirs scored an empty netter.

“I felt we were good in the first few minutes or so,” said Whistle. “We had some good scoring chances - but they didn’t go in, their goalie played well and then, as the game went on, I think they were the better team and maybe fatigue started to set in a little bit for us.