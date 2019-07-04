Leeds gymnastics clubs to fly the flag for Great Britain in Austria

Three gymnastics clubs from Leeds will be representing their country when they take part in World Gymnaestrada in Dornbirn, Austria from July 7-13.

Preparations are almost complete for Leeds Gymnastics Club, Ilkley Gym Club and Sherburn Community Gymnastics Club to take part in the event which is the largest global gymnastics festival with over 23,000 individuals from a record breaking 60 countries joining forces in Austria to compete in the week-long, non-competitive festival.

Leeds Gymnastics Club’s coach, Jess Nicholson said: “Leeds have decided to take part in every performance opportunity available at Gymnaestrada, and although training has been a bit crazy sometimes, we are so ready to go to Austria.

“This will be my fourth Gymnaestrada and some of my gymnasts’ second, they can’t believe the four-year wait is finally over!

“Gymnaestrada really does leave a legacy both inside and outside of gymnastics, memories are made and skills developed that impact a lifetime.

“I’m so grateful and proud to be able to offer this fantastic opportunity that will help to mould young people and guide them in the future.”

The Great Britain team will include gymnasts from 30 British Gymnastics affiliated clubs, with participants ranging from six years old to their 60s.

The World Gymnaestrada takes place every four years.